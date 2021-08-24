Monica + Andy Drops Line of Nursery Essentials Exclusively at Target — See the Adorable Styles!
The line, available now exclusively at Target, features an assortment of nursery essentials, including a swaddle blanket, crib bedding and changing pad covers
Thanks to Monica + Andy, the baby section at Target just got even cuter!
On Monday, the beloved baby brand, known for its soft and organic baby clothes and blankets, launched Layette by Monica + Andy, an exclusive line of newborn, baby and nursery essentials available exclusively at Target.
The super cute — and affordable! — collection includes essentials such as a swaddle blanket, crib bedding and changing pad covers, available in a plethora of adorable patterns. The entire line ranges in price from $19.99 to $22.99.
The changing pad cover, which fits standard and contoured changing pads, is available in 10 different patterns, including Pink Full of Heart, Come Sail Away, Gray Elephants, Gray Stripes, Navy Stripes, Pink Stripes, Pizza Day, Top Dog, Under the Palms and Unicorn Dreams.
The swaddle blanket is described as an "earth friendly blanket made with the softest organic cotton and with a touch of stretch to wrap and swaddle your baby in from their first days home and beyond."
Along with the same patterns as the changing pad cover, the blanket is available in adorable styles such as But First, Coffee, Flower Power, Lightning Strike, Oh Deer, Oh, Donut Even and Starlight Express.
The organic crib sheet, which fits standard-size crib mattresses up to 4" deep, is also available in a variety of prints and colors. Customers can purchase the 100 percent organic cotton sheet in Come Sail Away, Flower Power, Gray Elephant, Gray Stripes, Navy Stripes, Oh, Donut Even, Pink Full of Heart, Pizza Day, Top Dog, Under the Palms and Unicorn Dreams.
Monica + Andy's next drop in September will feature a selection of bath essentials and accessories, followed by apparel with newborn and baby wardrobe essentials.