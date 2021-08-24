Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The line, available now exclusively at Target, features an assortment of nursery essentials, including a swaddle blanket, crib bedding and changing pad covers

Monica + Andy Drops Line of Nursery Essentials Exclusively at Target — See the Adorable Styles!

Thanks to Monica + Andy, the baby section at Target just got even cuter!

On Monday, the beloved baby brand, known for its soft and organic baby clothes and blankets, launched Layette by Monica + Andy, an exclusive line of newborn, baby and nursery essentials available exclusively at Target.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The super cute — and affordable! — collection includes essentials such as a swaddle blanket, crib bedding and changing pad covers, available in a plethora of adorable patterns. The entire line ranges in price from $19.99 to $22.99.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Monica + Andy BABY GEAR Monica + Andy BABY GEAR Monica + Andy BABY GEAR

Left: Credit: Monica + Andy Center: Credit: Monica + Andy Right: Credit: Monica + Andy

The swaddle blanket is described as an "earth friendly blanket made with the softest organic cotton and with a touch of stretch to wrap and swaddle your baby in from their first days home and beyond."