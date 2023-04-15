Monaleo Reveals She Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas

Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas are expecting a baby!

The couple made the big announcement that they are expecting their first baby together in two separate Instagram posts on Saturday.

The 21-year-old rapper Monaleo, whose birth name is Leondra Roshawn Gay, posted a set of maternity photos to her page, while wearing a pink off-the-shoulder flowing gown from designer Di Petsa. The gown featured an opening at the stomach to show off her baby bump and a high slit on her right leg. She appeared to wear three large silver bangles on each wrist, a silver necklace and silver sparkly stilettos, which snaked up above her ankles, to match.

In several photos, the rapper gently places her hands on the noticeable bump while posing on a silk-covered chair. The photo shoot background also features several pink flower arrangements with a cloudy sky backdrop. She also posed holding her baby bump while kneeling on the ground and standing tall and proud in front of a display with flowers.

"God is a woman.. 🪷," she captioned the post.

Her boyfriend of at least two years amended her statement in a comment under the post that read: "God is a beautiful black woman ❤️🌍"

Several of Monaleo's friends congratulated the mom-to-be, including fellow rapper Kali, who wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍congratulations"

Stunna 4 Vegas (real name Khalik Antonio Caldwell), 27, also celebrated the news with his own Instagram post dedicated to his unborn child, promising to be a good father. In the post, he shared a carousel of photos, including an ultrasound photo of the baby and various snaps of him leaning down to pose with her baby bump.

"I tightened up for you, I turned all this sh– around for you. I love you so much & ain't got to touch you yet. You won't have to worry about nothing in the world!" he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"I won't steer you in the wrong direction. I won't miss a beat. I won't let you make the same mistakes I made," he continued. "We [gonna] have the relationship & bond that I always wanted from a father. I can't wait to catch you & hold you."

"I appreciate you & your mama for changing my life right on time. I can go on & on. Moral of the story is it's all about you, kid. Nothing matters anymore. You the top priority ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he ended his post, adding a quick line to Monaleo thanking her for "letting me in like no other."