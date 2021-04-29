Conducted by OnePoll, the study found American moms aren't likely to get decent sleep until their child is at least four years old

Moms Admittedly Just Want to Stay in Bed This Mother's Day, According to a Survey

Four in 10 moms just want to stay in bed this Mother's Day, according to a new study.

A survey of 2,000 American mothers found 43% said the best gift they could receive this Mother's Day would be a night of uninterrupted sleep.

Results also found that nearly two-thirds (64%) said they would feel like a better parent if they could get better sleep at night.

For many, the fight for ample sleep starts at childbirth. Of those surveyed, American moms of newborns only get an average of four hours of sleep per night, while also having to get up in the middle of the night an average of four times to tend to their child.

Almost seven in 10 (68%) mothers said their child woke them up every night as an infant.

Commissioned by Mattress Firm and conducted by OnePoll, the study found American moms aren't likely to get decent sleep until their child is at least four years old.

More than half of mothers with partners (56%) trade off on who has to get up to take care of their child at night, but even then, 73% of moms said they do the majority of the work.

More than three in five (62%) often let their child sleep in the same bed as them. For those who do, it's usually to bring their child a level of comfort (54%) or help get their child to sleep faster (52%).

Six in 10 moms (61%) are so tired they've even fallen asleep while putting their child to bed.

Throughout a child's life, a mother's sleeping routine will likely change.

While 65% of moms said they're lighter sleepers now than before motherhood, moms can look forward to better sleep in the future.

Respondents who have waved goodbye to their kids leaving the nest said they get an average of six hours of sleep each night.

For many, that's a long way off — and events from the past year have also forced moms to shift their role and make sacrifices.

More than half (60%) have had to adapt to a new sleeping routine over the last year and nearly three-quarters (70%) have taken on multiple roles in the house, including nanny, teacher and housekeeper.