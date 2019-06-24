Mommy Blogger Tiffany Jenkins on Raising Kids With Her Anxiety: ‘I Constantly Feel Like I'm in a Scary Movie’

Juggling The Jenkins blogger Tiffany Jenkins says new book High Achiever shares her tips for overcoming anxiety

By People Staff
June 24, 2019 07:00 PM

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Advertisement

Popular in Parents

All Topics in Parents

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.