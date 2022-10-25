A Virginia mom has taken Halloween to the next level with help from the "sweetest zombies" — her two young sons.

Photographer Elizabeth Whitley shared photos with PEOPLE from a Halloween photoshoot she did with sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, that features the boys as zombies in a spooky-looking graveyard.

In the creepy shots, Whitley's sons wear denim overalls as they pose throughout the fog-filled area, filled with plenty of old tombstones and an eerie-looking house. The boys keep straight faces for the pictures as special effects give them red circles around their eyes and cracked zombie-like skin.

"I wanted to create a zombie that made you want to embrace it and take it home," Whitley tells PEOPLE of her inspiration for the spooky shoot. "An eerie yet endearing version of the living dead. Their chunky cheeks and somber expressions fit so perfectly with my vision."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Elizabeth Whitley Photography R: Caption . PHOTO: Elizabeth Whitley Photography

Whitley notes that her boys went into the session "knowing they didn't have to smile, which made things super easy."

She says she and her husband brought sons Ezra and Jonas to the historic graveyard site after first dropping their older kids off at school.

Elizabeth Whitley Photography

"They weren't entirely sure what I had up my sleeve, but they thought the end result was so cool," she adds.

"We have tried to instill the idea that Halloween and creepy things are fun and silly so they don't get too scared around the holiday," Whitley explains. "While they've never been exposed to anything gory, they love the idea of zombies, vampires, werewolves, and other creepy creatures. This session was right up their alley."