Mom Shares How Her Toddler's Creepy Doll Scored Her Whole Family Special Perks at Disney World

A Florida mom has gone viral for her hilarious story about how her daughter's desire to own a scary doll made for an unexpectedly special family experience.

Brittany Beard shared a Facebook post explaining how her 3-year-old daughter, Briar, came to own a horror doll that she brought with her on a recent family trip to Disney World.

"This is what it looks like when you take your 3-year-old to the Spirit Halloween store and she absolutely insists on buying the creepiest baby doll you've ever set eyes on," she joked at the beginning of the lengthy caption.

Noting that Briar declared "But I'm its mommy and it needs me," Beard reluctantly purchased the scary doll. While her daughter named her Chloe, Beard "immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe."

"I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," she joked.

Beard agreed to let Briar bring the doll with them as they visited Magic Kingdom. "Because creepy babies need Disney magic too I guess? So I dug out Briar's Haunted Mansion cast member dress to carry through with the theme."

As the day progressed, it turned out that Creepy Chloe ended up being a good luck charm. "While eating breakfast at the Grand Floridian cafe, they brought out the cast member pastry chef to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe because apparently, she loves all things spooky," Beard shared. "She said she adored that Briar loved the doll and at the end of the meal, she surprised Briar with an amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster. It was actually really sweet!"

Later at Magic Kingdom, Briar and Creepy Chloe enjoyed a one-of-a-kind photoshoot. "The photographer was eating it up and kept coming up with posing ideas for Chloe," Beard wrote. "I'm sure it was quite an unexpected change from her usual never-ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses!"

Things got even better when the family headed to the Haunted Mansion. "There was a 50 minute wait to get on the ride but when they saw Briar, they immediately whisked her away into the secret 'Servants Quarters' where we got to see the keys to all rooms and the bells that ring to call the servants up. Then they popped us right out into the stretching room," Beard shared.

"The cast members were waiting for us when the doors opened to present us with official Haunted Mansion Caretaker certificates and to walk us right on to the ride. It was so magical!"

Beard concluded her post by sharing the lesson she took away from the unexpected experience. "So all in all, I guess the moral of the story is when your 3 year old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll," she wrote. "Creepy Chloe might be stealing my soul while I sleep, but we are making the best of our time left over here! 🤣"