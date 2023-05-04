Mom Sends Son, 3, to School with Pringles — Then Unenrolled Him After Being 'Snack-Shamed'

"They snack-shamed my 3-year-old. They snack-shamed me," the mom said in a clip that has gone viral on TikTok

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on May 4, 2023 02:23 PM
PRINGLES press conference and visit on the occasion of the start of production of the new recyclable paper packaging, designed and developed in Belgium. The brand's iconic tube is replaced by a recyclable paper tube, developed in Belgium. After the start of production in Belgium, it will be rolled out in many other countries on 03, 2023 in Mechelen, Belgium
Photo: Didier Lebrun/Photonews via Getty

A mom on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a recent snack-shaming incident that allegedly occurred at her child's preschool.

In a video shared to the popular video platform, Megan PV, a mom of two, said she was indignant after her son's school sent home a note telling her to send in healthier snacks for him.

"I sent my son to school with Pringles," Megan began, "which is a very age-appropriate snack for a 3-year-old."

"And this is what his school sent me," she continued, showing a photo of an empty Pringles container with a message written on it.

"'Please help us make healthy choices at school,' " she read aloud.

Several girls eat their lunch in the courtyard on the start day of the school year at the Alameda de Osuna school, September 5, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. The 2022/2023 school year begins this year marked by the implementation of LOMLOE in odd-numbered grades, as well as the withdrawal of the protocols against Covid-19. The 'back to school' will be different in each autonomous community. In the case of private schools in Madrid, students in kindergarten and high school start today. In the case of public education in Madrid, the children of Infant and Primary will go back to school on September 7 and in ESO, Baccalaureate and FP, the start will take place on September 8.
Marta Fernandez Jara/Europa Press via Getty

Exasperated, Megan continued, "They snack-shamed my 3-year-old. They snack-shamed me by writing that passive-aggressively on his trash. At our house, we do not label things as 'healthy' and 'unhealthy' because that starts eating disorders."

"What would you do? Do you think that's ridiculous? Because I f---ing do," she asked, before ending the video.

In two subsequent updates, Megan alleged that the saga continued after she confronted her son's school about the snack shaming — and ultimately wasn't happy with how things transpired.

"I dropped my son off at school today and … initiated the conversation," she said in a follow-up video. "I just shared how I was disappointed with how it was handled."

She went on to say she wished they'd reached out to her directly and that writing a note on the empty Pringles container felt "passive-aggressive."

Open Bag of Chips
Getty

Megan also alleged that the school said she was the one actually being passive-aggressive since she sent Pringles after they sent a letter home to all parents encouraging them to send in healthy snacks.

"I didn't consider Pringles to be this unhealthy snack," she said. "I consider Cheetos, Doritos, Milky Way bars, things like that, to be an unhealthy snack."

Megan added, "I would pack Pringles with granola bars, yogurt, fruit, all that kind of stuff. So I didn't really think [the letter] was applicable to me."

"Regardless," she said, "do I think it was appropriate to write it on my son's empty packet of Pringles? No."

Megan claimed that there was "no apology" from the school, and she ultimately decided to withdraw her child.

"My son's been [at the school] for quite some time and we had him registered for their summer program for three days a week," she said, adding that the school told her, "'We no longer have a part-time spot for your son this summer.' "

As a result, she immediately pulled her son from the school.

"It was just so uncalled for and disrespectful and unsettling," Megan added.

