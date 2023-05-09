Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear and Rushes Her to Doctor — Who Discovers Ticks Had Crawled Inside

Jessica DeLoach was worried her toddler daughter had stuck something in her ear, but what doctors pulled out was far more upsetting

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 9, 2023 04:03 PM
An Arkansas mom was shocked after a discovery was made in her toddler's ear.

Jessica DeLoach and her family had recently moved to a new home in the woods and were doing some yard work after a recent remodel. After the day outdoors, DeLoach gave her 2-year-old daughter Averie a bath.

While getting the toddler ready, she noticed some irritation around her ear. Fearful she may have put something in her ear, DeLoach contacted her pediatrician.

"It seriously looked like she had shoved some food in her ear," she tells PEOPLE.

The doctor advised DeLoach to bring her daughter in immediately. Averie was acting herself but was very sensitive about having her ear touched or examined.

DeLoach would hold her daughter in her lap as doctors worked to remove the mystery mass.

"The removal process was very traumatizing as you have to hold the child still to remove items safely," she explains. "A 2-year-old just doesn't understand what the doctor is trying to do."

They worked carefully to clear Averie's ear, discovering two ticks inside of the toddler's ear.

"I had no idea it was a tick until the doctor started removing it from her ear," the mom admits.

DeLoach shared the moment on TikTok to help raise awareness among other parents whose kids will spend plenty of time outdoors this summer. The video has been viewed over a million times in less than a week.

"I'm just glad she didn't have any after effects," she notes of Averie, who has made a full recovery about a month after the incident occurred.

"Other parents have told me about similar experiences, even ticks crawling onto their child off of their dog. I've learned it happens more than I could have ever imagined," she shares.

Different tick species live in various regions in the United States, and the type of tick determines which diseases it may carry. The most common tick-borne illness is Lyme disease, which can cause a rash, flu-like symptoms, joint pain and weakness.

To prevent exposure to ticks, according to the National Institutes of Health, wear clothing that covers your arms and legs and tuck your pants into your socks or put tape around openings in clothing. Wear light-colored clothing so you can see if a tick is on you. When you are in the woods, keep to the center of the trail, since ticks tend to like shrubs and bushes. Use a chemical repellent with DEET, permethrin or picaridin.

After coming indoors, check yourself, your children and your pets for ticks. If you do find one, use tweezers to remove it as soon as possible. But don't panic — a tick needs to be on you for 36 hours before Lyme disease can be transmitted, according to the NIH. Shower as soon as you can and wash your clothes in high heat to kill any remaining ticks.

