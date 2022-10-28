Mom Responds to Backlash After TikTok of Her Weaning 2-Year-Old from Breastfeeding Goes Viral

Emma shared a video of her experience weaning her 2-year-old son from breastfeeding, only to be met with intense backlash

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 04:44 PM
Mom Responds to Backlash on TikTok when video of Her Weaning Her 2-Year-Old Goes Viral
Photo: a_mothers_tale/tiktok

A mom documenting her breastfeeding journey was in for a surprise when a video she shared on TikTok went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Emma, who goes by @a_mothers_tale on the platform, shared a video earlier this month featuring her son that said, "Week 1 of weaning got us like..." In the video, Emma's 2-year-old son pulls at her sweater as she sits on the couch and starts trying to put his head under her sweater as she wraps him up in a hug.

"First rule or wean club: NEVER sit down!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The video amassed over two million views, but from critics who felt that Emma had waited too long to wean her son from breastfeeding rather than moms who related to the experience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma addressed the backlash in a video the next day, noting her "jaw was literally on the floor" from "the hate I have woken up to this morning."

"Can we just start by alienating the fact that he's two? Two. Two is literally age, the minimum age that the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding until," she shared.

"In fact, in some cultures they'll continue feeding until 7," she noted, adding, "that's what milk teeth are for."

"I've been called disgusting, I've been told I'm wrong, that I have serious issues. I actually had someone message me and tell me that I should be locked up."

"If you have issues with that video and you're sexualizing the relationship between a mother and a 2-year-old child, I'm not the one with the issues, love," she concluded.

"You do you mama! But its 2022 let's educate ourselves & NORMALISE natural term breastfeeding," Emma captioned the video in response to critics.

Related Articles
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fameon September 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Carrie Underwood's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
rebecca black
Rebecca Black Says Relative 'Scammed' Her into Endorsing Controversial Mexican President at Age 14
https://www.tiktok.com/@yolandahadid/video/7148909420565630251?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7148909420565630251. Yolanda Hadid Almonds TikTok
Yolanda Hadid Jokingly Dubs Herself 'Worst Mom Ever' in Response to Critical TikTok
MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 6: Suspected serial killer Jeffrey L. Dahmer enters the courtroom of judge Jeffrey A. Wagner 06 August 1991. Dahmer has been charged with eight additional counts of first-degree murder, bringing the number of homicides he is charged with to 12. The judge increased Dahmer's bail to five million dollars. He was sentenced to fifteen consecutive life terms or a total of 957 years in prison. Dahmer was killed by a fellow prisoner, Christopher Scarver, 28 November 1994 at Columbia Correctional Institution, Portage, Wisconsin. (FILM) (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images); Kesha's Mom on Jeffrey Dahmer Lyric in Song Cannibal. https://www.tiktok.com/@pebesebert/video/7149919821059099947?_r=1&_t=8WBErnwLYZH&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7149919821059099947.
Kesha's Mom Addresses Controversial Jeffrey Dahmer 'Cannibal' Lyric in Wake of Netflix Series
Michelle Branch new phots from her pr team
Michelle Branch Says It's a 'Mindf---' to Raise a Baby While Her Oldest Child Prepares for College
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster Helps 'Make Mommy Laugh' at Kylie Jenner's Promo Shoot for 'The Kardashians'
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Won't Appear on New Season of 'DWTS' as She's 'Not Ready' to Be Away from Son
Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off 'Weird Timing' of JoJo Siwa Swag Sent by Company Clueless to Their Drama
Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure
JoJo Siwa Says 'Rudest' Run-In with Candace Cameron Bure 'Doesn't Mean She's the Worst Human Ever'
Emmanuel Todd Lopez the Emu and his owner Taylor Blake
Meet Emmanuel, the 'Quirky' and Curious Emu Who Has Taken Over TikTok
Heather Matarazzo; Gaten Matarazzo
'Princess Diaries' ' Heather Matarazzo Clarifies She's 'Not' the Mom of 'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo
PewDiePie attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.
YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock TikTok Creator Who Is Deaf in Video
Candice Cameron Bure visits Build Studio on November 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images); JoJo Siwa attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Everything to Know About Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa's Public Spat
Pink Sauce Controversy
TikTok Chef Defends Her Viral Pink Sauce After Facing Backlash: 'I'm Only Human'
candace cameron bure; jojo siwa
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest Celebrity' in TikTok Video: 'All Good'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce67yKbgpmT/ oliviamunn Verified The post partum road is rough, but it’s so worth it. 3h
Olivia Munn 'Only Has Love' for Her Postpartum Body in Sweet Video with Son Malcolm