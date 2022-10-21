More and more moms are finding breastmilk jewelry to be a great way to commemorate their journey.

PEOPLE chatted with Anna Thachuk, mom and founder of Keepsake Mom, about her experience creating powerful keepsake pieces for moms around the globe.

Thachuk first heard about the jewelry concept from her younger sister, who was breastfeeding at the time. "It was about five years ago and so she called me up and she said, 'I have an idea. How about we sell breastmilk jewelry?' "

At the time, she'd never heard of the process, which turns breastmilk into powder that is then incorporated into different jewelry pieces.

"She wanted to find some kind of keepsake to keep a memory of the precious time and she went online and she found this idea of breastmilk jewelry," Thachuk recalls. "She was interested, not only getting herself a piece, but actually making it herself."

Thachuk explains how she works with customers to get them the ideal piece, which can also include a child's handprints and footprints, a lock of hair and other unique customizations.

"As soon as the purchase is made, the next day, we ship them collecting kits with instructions on how to fill in the container," she notes, adding the process doesn't require a lot of milk, so low-supply moms can also be accommodated.

Once customers send their collection back, the team is careful to make sure everything is labeled.

The next step sees the breastmilk turned to powder, which takes a few weeks. Thachuk's team then ensures the powder is fine enough to begin the pouring process, where the milk is added to pre-prepared molds with resin.

Of the increasing popularity of the breastmilk pieces, Thachuk shares why she thinks it's such a special keepsake for moms to enjoy.

"I can only speak from my own experience because I breastfed my own three children, and the experience was amazing. I know that some women do experience struggles. It's not an easy process, sometimes you encounter tough times, but the reward that you receive when you breastfeed is amazing."

Saying that the "bond with baby during feeding" is "so special" for moms who feed in all different ways, she calls breastfeeding "my favorite, most special time of life."

"I just find that that's the ultimate love ... if you wanted to celebrate your breastfeeding or want to mark the journey of how difficult it was [with this jewelry]. People will get the jewelry to commemorate a baby that was lost," she continues.

"I had five miscarriages and understand how difficult it is to lose a child," she shares. "So for me, it was a pretty long journey. I was pregnant eight times to have three beautiful children in the end."

"Some women lose their children later in the pregnancy and have footprints or a little lock of hair from your child. We've had customers that had a name already and incorporate it, it's very heartbreaking."

Ultimately Thachuk says, "I really love what I do."

"It makes me incredibly happy. I know a lot of people, when they first hear about it, they kind of go 'Oh, that's strange.' But the more they get to know about it, the more they're interested in honoring their own experiences."