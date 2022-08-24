Mom of YouTubers 'Vlad & Niki' Opens Up About Managing Family Channel While Pregnant

YouTubers Vlad and Niki's family is growing!

The two brothers, ages 9 and 7, with a family YouTube channel boasting over 85 million subscribers will soon get another sibling as their parents Victoria Vashketova and Sergey Vashketov are expecting their fourth baby. Along with Vlad and Niki, the couple shares son Christian, 2.

Speaking with PEOPLE about balancing pregnancy and creating content, Victoria jokes "like any mother will tell you, there is never enough time in the day."

"We are lucky that the Vlad & Niki content that connects with their audience is when they are participating in creative play and going on adventures, so we get to make our work time 'fun time,'" she acknowledges.

"That said, as the mom, it's important to know when everyone needs to have a break, not overschedule the day. We sometimes get lovely invitations, but you must know when it will be too much, and you must decline," she explains. "During the school year, we need to make sure Vlad and Niki have time to study and not overdo things."

Victoria says that having a reliable support system makes all the difference. "At home, we are fortunate that we do have help with the kids," she says. "For our YouTube channels, Sergey and I have assembled an amazing creative team that helps produce, shoot content, edit, build sets and props, finds our locations, and coordinates our shoots. It allows us to have more time in the day."

Noting the family was "happily surprised" by the pregnancy news, Victoria looks forward to "all the 'firsts' that we get to do again through another one of our children's eyes."

"Vlad and Niki both really enjoy being big brothers and are always including their brother Chris in their activities," she said of her three boys. "Vlad has been helpful getting the nursery ready with his dad."

Victoria and Sergey have shared the sex of their baby on the way with family and friends but are keeping the secret from fans. The couple found out about the pregnancy last winter and have not shared a due date.

Despite her busy schedule, Victoria is happy to be "feeling really good" throughout her pregnancy.

"I try to eat healthily and get a lot of exercise. I was a gymnast so keeping my body healthy is important, so I have been doing a lot of swimming and walking," she tells PEOPLE.

"I have been trying to have more 'me' time to take some power naps and enjoy spending time at the beach. Having three active boys, who are always trying new things, keeps the energy in our household always moving. School is starting at the perfect time for the boys and me."

When it comes to including the new baby in the content on their channel, the family is happy to see what the future holds. "At this point, it may be an option, but it is too early to think about that," Victoria says. "We will see how things progress."