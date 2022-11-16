See the Moment a Mom of 6 Boys Bursts Into Tears Learning Sex of Baby No. 7: 'Unexpected Gift'

The Molitor family is getting a baby girl!

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, mom of six Sarah Molitar, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and husband Tim revealed the moment they learned the sex of their seventh baby on the way.

The couple holds confetti cannons as they stand with their six sons — Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy — in their home. The boys wear matching sweaters and join their parents in bursting into excited screams as pink confetti exits the cannon.

Sarah falls to the ground while holding her youngest, both laughing and crying at the same time.

Excited chatter and cheers can be heard by the family's loved ones in the room, who are not shown on camera. One person asks Sarah, who is catching her breath and processing the exciting news, if she thought it could be possible, to which she shakes her head and says no.

"It's a girl," Tim repeats, laughing in disbelief as one of the boys runs into Sarah's arms.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her exciting news, Sarah says she's had "joy and peace this entire pregnancy."

"To this point, we had fully expected and were thrilled at the thought of baby 7 being a boy. Seven boys is so unique and special. So right before the confetti came out, our hearts were just ready and expecting another boy," she explains. "Which is why the pink took us by such surprise."

The soon-to-be mom of seven says she was "processing two big emotions" as she realized she'd finally add a baby girl to her family.

"The first being that I was no longer an all boy mom and the second being that I was having a girl! The emotions just took over, and I was shaking with surprise! It has been a shock all around but such a sweet unexpected gift to us!" she adds.

Some of the most excited people in the family are the baby girl's big brothers. "The boys can't stop talking about her and we have lots of newness to experience with a little girl to love on," Sarah shares.

When it was time to tell their six boys that they were getting another sibling, Tim and Sarah had their kids complete a word puzzle to figure out the news.

The boys worked together to solve the puzzle, which ultimately read, "Mommy is going to have a baby!"

"Telling our boys I'm pregnant was a highlight moment! It was so full of JOY and excitement. Make sure you watch when Jude starts to realize it…and then Hudson's face when he realizes! Priceless!" Sarah wrote on Instagram. "One thing's for sure, this sweet baby is already WELL loved and adored! Thanks for continuing to share in our joy and the fun of this news!"