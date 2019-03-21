Mom of Four Shares Candid Multitasking Photo: 'There's Not Enough Realness on Social Media'

Cooking, homework help, breastfeeding — Jazmyne Futrell isn’t afraid to show that sometimes a mom’s gotta do it all at once.

The California-based blogger and mother of four shared a snapshot last month that has since garnered a lot of attention for her impressive ability to juggle multiple parenting tasks at a time.

In the image, Futrell stands at the stove, stirring the contents of a saucepan while simultaneously nursing her baby boy Koehn, 7 months. At the same time, her oldest child, 7½-year-old son Karson, tugs on the back of her shirt, and she glances back to look at a piece of paper he’s showing to his mom. On the kitchen floor sit her middle son Karter, 3, and daughter Kinley, 5, engaged in a game together.

“Friends with no kids: ‘You go to bed at 9pm? Girl I can’t fall asleep before 11pm,’ ” her caption began. “Mom friends: ‘You go to bed at 9am? Girl I can’t seem to stay up past 8:30.’ “

“With four kids I’m way too exhausted to even think about having a life after dark and way [too] busy to go to bed at a decent hour. 😩,” Futrell added, addressing her followers, “What’s your bedtime? Do you have a night life or are you in the bed before the sun 🤣🤣🤣”

The 31-year-old opened up to Yahoo Lifestyle about the photo, admitting, “I shouldn’t be cooking while holding my baby, my son has a ponytail because I didn’t have time to braid his hair and my kids are on the floor.”

But she shared it, she told the publication, because “there’s not enough realness on social media” about juggling the responsibilities of parenthood.

“I had postpartum depression and all the other moms looked amazing on social media,” Futrell recalled about her inspiration behind the honest look into her life. “Many times I thought, ‘Can I do this?’ I hope showing photos like this lets mothers know they’re not fighting their battles alone.”

Futrell also used her interview to highlight the double standards in expectations between moms and dads — namely, that moms are simply expected to do the parenting work while dads are lauded for it.

“Once at a store, my husband took the kids to another section so I could try on clothes,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “A woman told me, ‘I just want to compliment you for your awesome husband. He’s ‘babysitting’ so you can shop.’ ”

“He wasn’t babysitting his own children — he’s required by law to care for them,” Futrell added. “The bar is set so low for fathers.”