For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered.

So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie.

"We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for dual names that could be for either a boy or a girl," Jodi, a hairdresser from Wales, tells PEOPLE.

She explains that before the pandemic, she and husband Rob led "very busy lives" and that the lockdown gave them both the opportunity to slow down.

"I was a mobile hairdresser that worked all hours of the day and my husband is a director for an electrical company," she shares. "So we felt that lockdown gave us the freedom to discover what life is really like without all the pressures."

Jodi Cross

"We'd wake up without an alarm, we'd have a lovely full breakfast together and never rush out of the door. We'd take our dog out each day and really focus in on each other," she adds. "We just found our time in lockdown was really relaxing and slow-paced."

Jodi notes that along with the lockdown, there were three other reasons the couple landed on the moniker Lockie.

"The land our house was on was owned by people with the surname Lockey," she says of the second reason, adding that the third was she had a woman work for her at the salon with the last name Lockey.

Jodi Cross

Lastly, Jodi says she and Rob eloped and got married in Gretna Green, Scotland, where she says "there are a lot of locks."

As for what others think of their baby girl's unique name, Jodi says "nobody's ever said anything bad about it."

"All our friends and family loved the name," she adds. "We aren't ones to take things personally and we don't really care what other people think. We love the name and her beautiful personality fits the name perfectly."