Mom Makes Coronavirus Masks for the Tooth Fairy at 7-Year-Old Daughter's Request

Evolette, 7, told her mom that she wanted a mask for the Tooth Fairy partly because "she has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow"

Even the Tooth Fairy is taking the right precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to one quick-thinking little girl.

Earlier this month, a Michigan-based mom shared a heartwarming story about her 7-year-old daughter Evolette, who recently lost a tooth but seemed more concerned with the safety of others than getting her money's worth.

"This pandemic season has been filled with moments of 'Whep, never thought I would be doing this ... ' began Kayla Westhouse's May 8 Facebook post, which featured photos of the process in which she used a sewing machine to make tiny face masks for the fairy.

"While I tried to explain the tooth fairy can't get coronavirus, Evolette followed up with 'how do you know?' And 'let's be safe, if she doesn't need it she will just leave it behind and let us know in a note,' " Westhouse recalled.

She also made fair points like... She has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow / This tooth has been in my mouth, where all the germs are / What if she comes to my house, and then goes to another kids house? Then that kid has MY germs too. / What else do you have to do tonight ... " the crafty mom continued.

Image zoom Kayla Westhouse makes masks for the Tooth Fairy Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

Image zoom Kayla Westhouse makes masks for the Tooth Fairy Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

Image zoom Tooth Fairy's letter to Evolette Westhouse Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

"So, I found myself last night at the sewing machine ... Making my 178th mask. For a fairy. And now you can tell all the children that the tooth fairy is safe 😷😅," Westhouse wrote.

The post also included glimpses of the note left by Evolette, which read, "Dear Tooth Fairy, My tooth broke well it was under my pillow. My mom made a mask for you."

If that wasn't enough, it also came with a sweet request not for herself but for another family member: "Can you leve [sic] a present for my dad? It's his birthday."

The Tooth Fairy seemed quite pleased with Evolette and her mom's efforts, "leaving" a letter thanking them for the masks, calling the little girl a "considerate young lady" and voicing her appreciation "to be able to help not spread germs as I go from place to place."

Image zoom Evolette Westhouse's note to the Tooth Fairy Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

Image zoom Evolette Westhouse's note to the Tooth Fairy Kayla Westhouse/Facebook

"I want to wish you a happy day, and say thank you to your mom for sewing my mask," the sweet note continued. "She seems like the best mom ever. Be sure to tell her that as often as you can. Love, T.F."

"*Small edit since everyone is very concerned about Dad," Westhouse concluded her post, "he was the one who 'helped' the tooth fairy write this letter, so I think he is ok not getting a shout out. The tooth fairy also left a dollar under his pillow for his birthday ... so 😉," she quipped.

The feel-good post has gone viral since it went live two weeks ago, racking up more than 33,000 reactions, 4,000 comments and 32,000 shares.