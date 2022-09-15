Mom Who Lost Son at 3 Months Celebrates His Third Birthday at His Grave: 'Wish I Could See Him Now'

Brittani Boren Leach is honoring late son Crew's third birthday just days after welcoming a baby boy

Published on September 15, 2022 11:23 AM
Brittani Boren Leach, Mom Who Lost Son at 3 Months Old Celebrates His Third Birthday at His Grave
Photo: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

Brittani Boren Leach celebrated her late son's birthday surrounded by his siblings at his grave.

On Wednesday, the mom of six honored son Crew on what would have been his third birthday. Brittani and husband Jeff Leach were devastated by their son's death at three and a half months in December 2019, when the infant was found unresponsive while napping on Christmas Day.

"3 years ago at 6:50 am our sweet Crew was born. Little did we know that we would only get 3 1/2 short months with him," Brittani captioned an illustration of her family, which included Crew at the age he'd be today.

"I wish I could see him now, at 3 years old, to know what he looks like, or what his birthday table would look like this year, and to know what it feels like to have him curl up in my lap and wrap his arms around my neck."

"I'm sure that Heaven is having the most beautiful celebration for him today, but I selfishly wish he was here instead."

Brittani went on to ask that those who were touched by Crew's life "could bring a little kindness to the world today in honor of him. You never know how his life could impact someone else's day."

Brittani and Jeff are also parents to sons Carter, Cooper, Cash, Cole and Cam, who was born just six days ago. Husband Jeff Leach is also dad to a teenage daughter, Sydney, from a previous relationship.

Brittani first shared a tribute to her son early on his birthday, writing, "3 years ago in the early morning I was headed to the hospital to birth this sweet boy."

"His birthday was undoubtedly the most memorable and most painful, and looking back I'm so thankful for that," she continued. "I'd take the pain over and over again just to have him here again. Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet Crew, I love you and I can't wait to see you again. 💔"

On her Instagram Story, Brittani shared more moments from the day, showing a beautiful Blippi-themed birthday cake she'd gotten for Crew.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

"I feel like if Crew was here, he would love Blippi like all my boys have," she wrote. "So Blippi cake it is this year."

Later, she shared a photo of Crew's decorated gravesite, which had toys lined up along its base and birthday balloons and a banner attached to his gravestone.

"Happy 3rd birthday sweet boy 💙 ," Brittani captioned the video.

In another video, Brittani, Jeff and the kids quietly sing "happy birthday" to Crew, with some of the boys leaning in to help blow out his candle.

Brittani Boren Leach and kids
Brittani Boren Leach/Instagram

The couple welcomed son Cam on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:32 a.m, the sixth son for the 31-year-old former YouTuber.

"Welcome to world baby Cam, you are SO LOVED 💙," she captioned a photo of her son that she shared along with his birth details. Cam was born weighing 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measuring 20 inches.

Brittani also shared photos on her Instagram Story throughout her labor and delivery. One photo of her newborn's foot in her hand was captioned, "Baby boy is here 💙 2 pushes during one contraction."

