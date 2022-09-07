Mom Influencers Share What Their Lives Are Really Like Behind the Camera in New 'Mom Famous' Series

Ever wonder what is really going on behind the camera of some of your favorite mom influencers? Thanks to the new series Mom Famous, from PEOPLE and Parents, now you can have an unfiltered look.

The documentary-style series follows a group of popular mom influencers in Provo, Utah, the unofficial mom Instagrammer capital of the world.

In Mom Famous, PEOPLE + Parents introduce viewers to parents who've gone from blogging in their PJs while the baby napped to running multi-million dollar brands.

The first episode includes appearances from Michelle Money, Morgan Pederson and sisters Alexis and Chanté Sinclair, all of whom have racked up an impressive following on social media as mom influencers.

In the clip, the different moms discuss the challenges of balancing their personal lives with social media as well as why they want to use their platforms showcase the realities of parenthood.

"As people on social media there's that realization that you don't want to paint this perfect picture that everything's flawless all the time. You want to connect," says Chanté.

Many of the moms also share their mixed feelings about wanting to document their kids' lives on the platform and why they're sometimes hesitant to put them at the forefront.

"We are all trying to figure it out as we go and I'm certain we're making a huge mess of the whole thing, especially when it comes to our children," adds Money.

Alexis echoes similar sentiments in the episode, noting, "There's great things about social media but theres so many hard challenging things too and we want to practice better boundaries, we want to take care of our mental health, we want to be present for our children, but we also want to sustain this business that we've created and poured our heart into."