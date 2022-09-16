Mom Influencer Opens Up About 'Dark Side' of Content Creation in New 'Mom Famous' Episode

Mom influencer Morgan Pederson is giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a content creator.

In the second episode of Mom Famous, a new documentary-style series from PEOPLE and Parents, the Utah-based influencer shares her story of being a creative and energetic child to full-time content creator.

"Growing up I knew I wanted to be an interior designer, I used to take my mom's Ethan Allen catalogs, cut out all this stuff, make my own mood boards, I had all this energy as a young kid," says Pederson.

Pederson then got her start in the fashion world in New York where she lived for 10 years and she says she and her husband both "found ourselves."

"It helped being the Utah girl in New York," she says. "Two years turned into 10 years. After I gave birth to my second [child], we came to Utah and I started to realize with two kids now, Utah really is a great place."

"There's so much for them to do. I love that community, talking and having a network. Coming to Utah was a blessing because there is a sea of creators," she continues.

Now back living in Utah, Pederson operates her business Connectors and Creators. "We love to connect the dots, connect people, brands to brands, influencers to brands. But we also create," she says.

Still, Pederson says there is a "dark side to influencing that I think most people don't talk about."

"There are so many mental health issues stemming from social media. They just see pretty pictures, followers, everyone seems so happy, but people can send you a message, they can leave comments, they rip you apart," she explains. "Now it's really trying to find authenticity."

Since becoming an influencer, Pederson says she's found "different ways of growing an audience where I don't have to rely on my children or my family."

"The influencers set the space up for this, which is almost a blessing now for the new generation, it's setting them up to be entrepreneurs," she adds. "They can be a mom full-time at home, but also have a career and create an empire."

Mom Famous follows a group of popular mom influencers in Provo, Utah, the unofficial mom Instagrammer capital of the world. The series introduces viewers to parents who've gone from blogging in their PJs while the baby napped to running multi-million dollar brands.

The first episode, which premiered last week, included appearances from Pederson, Michelle Money and sisters Alexis and Chanté Sinclair, all of whom have racked up an impressive following on social media as mom influencers.