Mom with 'Hidden Triplet' Reveals How She Found Out She Was Expecting More Than One Baby

Genevieve Knox was hoping to give her son a sibling but throughout her pregnancy, she learned she was giving him three

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 03:25 PM
Mom with 'Secret Triplets' Reveals How She Found Out She Was Expecting More Than One Baby
Photo: Courtesy knoxedoutnumbered/Instagram

Genevieve "Genna" Knox knows better than most that life is full of surprises.

In 2019, she and husband Kyle were looking to add to their family and give their son, now 6-year-old Liam, a younger sibling. At 38, Genna was relieved to have gotten pregnant easily and things were going smoothly until her 20-week ultrasound came with a huge surprise.

Sharing her story with Today, Knox explains that the ultrasound technician asked whether they were having twins.

"No, I'm not," she told the tech. "Then I looked up and I could see clear as day that there were two babies."

The California fifth grade teacher says that she and her husband felt like the "luckiest people in the world" when they learned they would welcome multiples.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mom with 'Secret Triplets' Reveals How She Found Out She Was Expecting More Than One Baby
Courtesy knoxedoutnumbered/Instagram

"I started having kids later in life, and I didn't know if I'd even be able to have one," she says. "We were overjoyed."

The couple would have nine weeks to get used to the news before another bombshell came their way. During a 4D ultrasound, the sonographer asked Knox when she found out she'd be having twins.

"I said, 'Oh, gosh you're not going to believe it,' and then I told him what happened at the 20-week scan," only to learn from the tech that she would be welcoming triplets.

"I barely remember anything else about the moment," she recalls. "I was in total shock."

Knox made it through 33 weeks of pregnancy before her triplet baby girls — Kaylee, Lily and Cecilia — were born.

Today, Knox documents the family's adventures across social media, and says that her "hidden triplet," daughter Cecilia, stands out among the crowd.

"She has a very big personality," Knox shares. "She is hilarious and we love her to death, but she definitely marches to the beat of her own drum."

Related Articles
spencer webb, Kelly Kay
Pregnant Girlfriend of Late Football Star Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Ultrasounds at His Grave
Amy Adams, Darren Legallo and Aviana Legallo attend the Trigg Ison Fine Art In Association With Krista Smith And Sam Taylor-Johnson Present Darren Legallo "From Destruction" event on January 10, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Amy Adams Reveals Real Reason Daughter Aviana, 12, Makes Cameo in 'Disenchanted'
Coco Austin talks mom shaming on Tamron Hall
Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers
olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo Tears Up Discussing Her Baby Plans with Christian McCaffrey: 'He's Not Ready'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClJ-izwp-OP/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D. Brittany Mahomes Patrick Mahomes. Credit: Brittany and Jesse Salter Photography
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
Mykelti Padron twins
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Welcome Twin Sons Archer and Ace: 'So Happy'
Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley 'Slumberland' Premiere
Jason Momoa Raves About Working with 'Wonderful' Child Actor Marlow Barkley: 'My Babies Are the Same Age'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Victoria's Secret Alum Jasmine Tookes Is Expecting First Baby with Husband Juan David Borrero
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her Third Birthday: 'The Best Big Sister Ever'
Christina Hall
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Jared Padalecki's Wife Genevieve Shares Look at Daughter Odette Covered as Family Prepares to Travel
Jared Padalecki's Wife Shows Daughter Covered in Marker Just as They're About to Head to Airport
Little People, Big World Zach
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
chrissy teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Hasn't Prepared Much for Baby No. 4: 'I Should Sweep or Something'
Brittany Mahomes maternity photos
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in No Underwear in Sexy Maternity Photos: 'We Are Powerful'
Pink
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids