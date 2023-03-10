Mom Goes Viral for Exasperated Rant After Remembering to Pack Everyone's Clothes But Her Own

A Wisconsin mom found herself stuck in just a towel after a very relatable packing accident.

Amanda Ayala, mom to two daughters ages 9 and 12, was on a camping trip with her daughter and husband Efrain when they drove over to the camping showers. Everyone was in the car waiting on Amanda, who emerged from the bathhouse in just a towel, looking defeated as she walked to the car.

"Hey! Why [does] everybody else have clothes on and you're still in your towel?" he asks Amanda as she gets in the car.

"Because I'm the mom," Amanda says. "And I get everybody else's s--- together and not my own. So I come to the shower house with nothing. So here I am."

"I had a super peaceful shower," quips Efrain. "It was nice."

Irritated, Amanda replies, "Take me home."

The video has amassed over 4 million views in 10 days, with many moms in the comment able to relate to Amanda's frustration.

"Family vacations are never really vacations for moms," one wrote.

"I feel her!! no one ever worries about mama but she got to worry about everyone else," another commenter added.

The next day, Amanda shared some happier memories from the family trip, assuring followers that despite a bad situation, the family of four still enjoyed a great trip together.