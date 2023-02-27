Mom Goes Viral for Sharing Daughter's Original Composition on TikTok, Asking Musicians to Play It

A Pennsylvania mom eager to hear her daughter's musical creation come to life got a much bigger response than she could have imagined.

Mimi Wallace took to TikTok with an original song written by her 10-year-old daughter Olive, who plays the violin and the clarinet.

"So my 10-year-old daughter wrote this. Could somebody play this? I need to know. I need to know if it's any good or makes any sense."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In just a week, Wallace's post has amassed over 4 million views on the platform, and she's shared some of the beautiful creations musicians have replied with.

Wallace told Today that Olive writes music in her free time and that this creation was for her fantasy-themed blog.

"I come from a family of music teachers and I can read music but I don't have perfect pitch," Wallace told the outlet. "I wanted to know what Olive's music sounded like, so I asked TikTok."

Olive said the experience has been "amazing and incredible but a little overwhelming," as she's watched musicians of all ages playing all types of instruments to share their take on her tune.