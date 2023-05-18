Mom Goes Viral After Sharing 'Old Soul' 6-Year-Old Son's Peaceful Morning Routine

The 6-year-old enjoyed a perfect start to his day, much to the delight of his mom and millions of viewers

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 12:27 PM
Mom Goes Viral After Sharing 6-Year-Old Son's Peaceful Morning Routine: 'I'm Glad He Has This Moment'
Alissa Holder's son Ayaan's morning routine. Photo: Alissa Holder/Tiktok

Alissa Holder's son is starting his day in peace.

The TikTok mom shared a video across her social media platforms last month showing her recent discovery. In the video, Holder's 6-year-old son, Ayaan, sits at a child's size table with a fish tank on it.

An empty cereal bowl is pushed to the other side of the table as the first grader enjoys a cup of tea and reads his chapter book in a hilarious display that his mom had to catch on video on a busy Monday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was packing lunches for Ayaan & Alaïa and I look over to see Ayaan just casually drinking his lemon & honey tea, and reading a new book. At first I laughed. Because…who does he think he is?😂😂😂," the mom of three shared.

"But then I realized that I'm glad he had this moment of calm and focus for himself before he starts his day at school," she noted, adding, "I hope your day is off to a great start."

The sweet video has since amassed nearly 2 million views on TikTok as people applaud Ayaan as an "old soul" with "Caribbean uncle energy."

Commenters also applauded Ayaan for "calming his mind and body before the week ahead."

"As a child therapist, I'm so happy he already has emotional regulation and coping mechanisms in place this young!!!!😩," another commenter wrote.

Related Articles
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Meghan McCain Has Fun Day out with Daughter Liberty Sage: ‘Day at the Museum
Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Baby Daughter Is Calmed by Jonas Brothers Music: 'We Have a Fan Here Folks'
Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart Shares Sweet First Photos with His Two New Grandkids: 'Happy Grandad'
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Twinning Moment with Sister Kourtney
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
lea michele and son https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqWqUiudax/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=76245804-b3b0-4dc8-a753-6da9908e276b
Lea Michele Brings Son, 2, on Stage at 'Funny Girl' Following His 'Scary Health Issue' Earlier This Year
Rene Marsh
CNN's René Marsh Reflects on the 'Hope and Heartbreak' of Welcoming Baby Girl After the Death of Her Son
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Losing Mind After Son Ben Refuses to Wear Shorts
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son, 4, Having a Meltdown as He Returns from Book Tour: 'Welcome Back'
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Walking in the Sunshine
Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Sweet Handheld Walk in the Sunshine with 15-Month-Old Son Aire
Hoda Kotb and children Haley and Hope at Sesame Street The Musical in NYC
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Hope Is 'Doing Much Better' After Health Scare: 'Going to be a Longer Road'