Who You Gonna Call? See the Epic Ghostbusters Halloween Costume One Mom Crocheted for Her Son

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? Mom!

Super-creative Cleveland-based mother of two Stephanie Pokorny has stepped the Halloween costume game way up this year with the outfits she crocheted for her sons Jack, 3½, and Jacob, 6.

Jack’s request this year was a Slimer costume from the hit 1984 film Ghostbusters, complete with a hood featuring the famous green ghost’s visage and the ability to glow in the dark via non-toxic acrylic paint.

“I AIN’T AFRAID OF NO … SLIMER COSTUME! Fully crocheted, freehanded no pattern. Jack’s choice!” Pokorny captioned a photo of her younger son showing off his mom’s impressive handiwork.

Equally imaginative was big brother Jacob’s costume: Predator, which included tons of colors and intricate detailing around the mask/hood, bodice and shoe covers. “My son saw the movie with his dad and was obsessed. I am obsessed with crochet. So this is the result. I am kinda freaking out!!!!!!” wrote Pokorny, who runs a Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account called Crochetverse.

Bonus? The costumes kept her kids comfortable in the frigid Ohio temperatures. “The little’s costumes debut at school carnival! It was sooo cold, but my babes were toasty warm! Crochet: 1 Cold: 0 💪,” she wrote jokingly alongside a family photo of the trio ready to celebrate.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Stephanie Pokorny's son Jack Stephanie Pokorny of Crochetverse

RELATED: Texas Sisters Dress Up as the Hocus Pocus Witches for Halloween — See the Adorable Photos

Pokorny spoke to PEOPLE about her creative process, revealing she starts about two weeks before Halloween, that it takes her anywhere from 25 to 40 hours to make one costume and that her sons get even more excited about their choice of character the closer their outfits get to completion.

“[Jack]’s father and I were children during the ’80s and early ’90s so we often watch classics with them,” she says, explaining that she will go back and study the character well before beginning her crafting process. “I start with the body and then I save the face for last because I feel like that’s when it really comes to life.”

RELATED VIDEO: We Tried It: DIY Halloween Costumes — Audrey and Elvis



Pokorny has crocheted many pop-culture-based costumes for her kids in the past, from E.T. to a Smurf and even a Harry Potter outfit, including full Gryffindor hooded robes and a crocheted wand!

Last year might have included one of Pokorny’s most creative (and terrifying) getups yet: Pennywise, from Stephen King’s It. As the 2017 film had just been released, Jack’s costume was inspired by Tim Curry‘s portrayal of the character in the 1990 miniseries.

RELATED GALLERY: Disney Dress-Up! 15 Magical Costumes That Will Transform Your Little One’s Halloween

Does Pokorny have plans to sell her elaborate dress-up creations? Not as of now, but there may be a book and some costume patterns from her in the future, to add to her current collection of other crochet patterns for sale.

“The costumes are like my fun time,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s where I take a hiatus from the work and just enjoy the process.”

“Every single time I make something, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my favorite ever.’ … I’m personally always trying to work to top myself,” Pokorny adds. “The newest thing I’ve done is usually what my favorite is at the time until I try to outdo myself!”