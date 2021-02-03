Mom Spends 20 Hours Combing 150 Velcro-Like Toys Out of 6-Year-Old Daughter's Hair: 'Worst Mom Nightmare'

The mom of two said she had an "out-of-body experience" when she first saw her daughter's tangled hair

A Pennsylvania mom recently became tangled in her worst nightmare when nearly 150 tiny toys got stuck in her daughter's hair and took almost a full day to remove.

Last month, Lisa Hoelzle shared in a now-viral Facebook post that her kids Noah and Abigail, both 6, were playing downstairs when they got themselves into the messy situation.

The pair had just finished virtual school when they went to the basement to play with Bunchems, tiny Velcro-like balls that easily get stuck together.

Noah, being a "jokester," decided to dump a full container of the Bunchems on his sister's head, creating Lisa's "worst Mom nightmare," she explained in the post.

"I think I had an out-of-body experience," Lisa said of seeing her daughter's hair. "She had about 150 of these things layered and matted in her hair . They made it worse trying to remove them theirselves because the connect together kinda like Velcro."

The mom of two said it took her three hours just to get 15 of the Bunchem balls out of Abigail's hair.

When her husband Dan got home, the pair researched how to detangle the toys from their daughter's hair and quickly "realized the severity" of the situation.

"It suggested using conditioner and vegetable oil to loosen it but that made it worse and so messy," she said.

After Dan successfully removed 10 more balls from Abigail's head, it was nearly 1 a.m. and the family decided to go to bed. Lisa had Abigail sleep with her head on her mother's stomach to prevent any further tangling.

The following day, Lisa went out to purchase mineral oil and a detangling comb to better prepare herself for hours of toy removal.

After "a lot of tears" and 20 hours of "pulling and working them out of her head and lots of hair loss," the Bunchems were finally removed from Abigail's head. Lisa followed up the painful experience with "an hour or more in the bath tub with conditioner."

"I feel like we had a miracle with all of our prayers. We saved her hair and although it is thinner it wasn't as damaged and ruined as I thought so Thank you God !!!" she wrote.

The mom of two said her fingers are "literally swollen" from the experience but is thankful that she got through the "awful situation."

Now, Lisa is trying to spread the word about the dangers of the sticky toy to prevent other parents from going through the same thing.

"This will be something we will never forget very traumatic experience in the Hoelzle house hold this weekend," she said.