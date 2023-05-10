Mom Blogger Heather Armstrong, Known as 'Dooce,' Dead at 47: 'Hold Your Loved Ones Close'

Heather Armstrong's death was confirmed on Instagram Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 03:43 PM
heather-armstrong.jpg
Chad Kirkland.

Mom blogger Heather B. Armstrong has died.

The writer, known by her blogging moniker "Dooce," has died, it was announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life," the caption of a selfie of her reads. "July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else."

Boyfriend Pete Ashdown tells The Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide after a recent relapse following 18 months of sobriety.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Armstrong was known for her vulnerability and raw humor in sharing her struggles with alcoholism and depression as a mom of two on her blog, Dooce.com, in 2001.

Armstrong shared children Marlo, 13, and Leta, 19, with ex Jon Armstrong, who was also her business partner until their 2012 divorce.

In 2009, Armstrong was named one of Forbes' Most Influential Women, the same year she released her memoir, It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.

Though she took some breaks from the blog, she returned to blogging full-time in 2017, shifting her focus away from her family and to discussions about mental health.

Armstrong last shared scenes from her family's spring break on Instagram in March, posing with her two children in the water at the Homestead Crater in Midway, Utah.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Bobby Moudy
TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dies at 46: 'He Will Forever Be Remembered' as 'Most Amazing' Father
In this video screen image, Lindsay Clancy with a surgical mask over her face in a hospital appears during her arraignment on charges regarding her three children's deaths at Plymouth District Court Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. With District Court Judge John Canavan as the presiding judge the defendant participated remotely through videoconference. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed 3 Children and Jumped Off Roof Now Paralyzed, Lawyer Says
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Announces Children's Book She Wrote with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Essence as a Family'
Moonbin, Brian Gillis, Paul Cattermole
Pop Stars Who Died Too Soon
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Lance Blanks during the Basketball Without Boarders Africa program at the American International School of Johannesburg on August 30, 2012 in Gauteng province of Johannesburg, South Africa. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photo Library/NBAE via Getty Images)
Daughter of Former Phoenix Suns General Manager Lance Blanks Pens Emotional Column After His Death
tWitch and his family
Allison Holker Boss Says Her Late Husband tWitch's 'Wisdom, Joy and Intuition' Live On in Their 3 Kids
Brandon Guffrey Rollout 4/10
After His Son's Death by Suicide Following Sextortion, S.C. Politician's Bill Passes State House Unanimously
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker Boss Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Company and Future Earnings
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson Say Their Mental Health Suffered on 'Love Is Blind': 'Every Single Day Was Tough'
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards
Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply'
Jeff Thomas
Model and Influencer Jeff Thomas Dead at 35: 'Rest in Love'
Kayleigh Scott, Trans Flight Attendant Featured in United Ad Dies by Suicide
Kayleigh Scott, Transgender Flight Attendant and Activist Found Dead, Was a 'Bright Light,' Mom Says
jar-jar-binks
Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Returns to 'Star Wars' in 'Mandalorian' Episode Years After Death Threats
Close up man hands using smartphone.
Man Dies by Suicide After Conversations with AI Chatbot That Became His 'Confidante,' Widow Says
https://tilghmanfh.com/tribute/details/1712/Felicia-LoAlbo-Melendez/obituary.html hed: N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After Mom Reported Alleged Bullying
N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying