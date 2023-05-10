Mom Blogger Heather Armstrong, Known as 'Dooce,' Dead at 47: 'Hold Your Loved Ones Close'

Mom blogger Heather B. Armstrong has died.

The writer, known by her blogging moniker "Dooce," has died, it was announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life," the caption of a selfie of her reads. "July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else."

Boyfriend Pete Ashdown tells The Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide after a recent relapse following 18 months of sobriety.

Armstrong was known for her vulnerability and raw humor in sharing her struggles with alcoholism and depression as a mom of two on her blog, Dooce.com, in 2001.

Armstrong shared children Marlo, 13, and Leta, 19, with ex Jon Armstrong, who was also her business partner until their 2012 divorce.

In 2009, Armstrong was named one of Forbes' Most Influential Women, the same year she released her memoir, It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.

Though she took some breaks from the blog, she returned to blogging full-time in 2017, shifting her focus away from her family and to discussions about mental health.

Armstrong last shared scenes from her family's spring break on Instagram in March, posing with her two children in the water at the Homestead Crater in Midway, Utah.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.