Mom Becomes 'Formula Matchmaker' for Other Families After Sharing Sons' Story: 'It's Amazing'

Alexa Beichler, whose sons were born with classic phenylketonuria (PKU) and require medical-grade formula, tells PEOPLE about the "outpouring of love" her family received after sharing her story

When Alexa Beichler decided to share her sons' heartbreaking story with the world, she never expected the support and ability to change lives to follow.

Beichler's two sons Jax, 7 months, and Taylor, 21 months, were both born with classic phenylketonuria (PKU), a metabolic condition that requires them to be on medical-grade formula for life. Last month, Beichler, who is also mom to 4-year-old son Carson, spoke to PEOPLE amid the nationwide baby formula shortage about the irreversible brain damage that could set in if her boys didn't receive their specialized formula.

Since opening up about her sons' diagnoses and the urgent need for her boys' formula, the mom of three tells PEOPLE she "cannot believe all of the love that we got from everyone trying to help."

As of Tuesday, Beichler says her family received a full shipment on June 16 of the specialized formula which is what her boys are currently relying on. Prior to the recent delivery, the last complete shipment she received was on April 5.

"The most important part of this is what's happened from the story — we were reached out to by so many different people," she says. "Eleven minutes after the first article went live, we were reached out to by people in Belgium and different countries. It was so amazing."

"I have a small at-home business and people started ordering from me just to help us make ends meet in case we had to hop on a plane and fly somewhere [for formula]," she continues. "Without our story being shared, I would have never been able to get in contact with some of the people I have heard from."

In addition to the support her own family received, Beichler says she was also able to speak to people at formula manufacturers like Abbott and Nutricia and assist other families in need.

"I was able to put them in contact with people who really needed this stuff. I was the formula matchmaker for multiple families," she says. "I think I was able to match over 20 people in need with a supply. It was a God send."

Beichler recalls helping out one adult who was in dire need of his formula as "he was at death's door."

"We were able to find him what he needed for his feeding tube. We literally changed his life. We were able to find supplies for people who really, really needed it," she says.