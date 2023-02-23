Mom and Dad Frustrated by Kids Skipping Their Chores Come Up with Brilliant Plan to Catch Them

Every parent has been there: frustrated with their kids blowing off their chores.

One couple, aggravated with their kids' lack of keeping tidy, took to Reddit to share their brilliant solution to the continuing problem.

"My kids haven't cleaned their bathroom like they were supposed to. I decided to leave a note under a rag they left on the floor. Let's see if they find it. It's been a week already," the post, shared in late January, reads.

The attached photo shows a note written by the parents to their kids, dated Jan. 17. "Congratulations! You've found this note! If you're reading this, you've won $50," the note begins.

"But, here's the catch," the note continues. "However many days have passed since the date at the top will be subtracted from the pot. Good luck!"

Getty

Commenters didn't just praise the idea, but also shared situations where they posed tests on their own families.

"Once, when we sent our son off to Boy Scout camp, I wrapped a $20 bill around his toothbrush before he left and didn't tell him about it," one commenter shared. "When he got back, I asked if he found the money I left for him. He said, 'What money?' Busted."

At the request of the many hailing the idea as genius in the comments, the original poster has shared updates.

The latest, posted on Feb. 15, reported that the note had migrated, along with the washcloth it was under, to one of their kids' rooms but had yet to be discovered, bringing the pot down to just $21 at the time of the posting.