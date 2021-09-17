Food Network Star Molly Yeh Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Nick Hagen: 'So Excited'

Molly Yeh tells PEOPLE why filming the upcoming ninth season of her show Girl Meets Farm while pregnant was "awesome"

Molly Yeh has another little sous chef coming soon!

The Food Network star, 32, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Nick Hagen, she reveals exclusively with PEOPLE. The pair, who tied the knot in December 2014, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Bernie.

"I knew I was pregnant when I got the strongest craving for grilled shrimp one morning," Yeh tells PEOPLE. "That quickly subsided, and for the rest of my first trimester I could barely stomach anything that wasn't carbs and cheese. (Having Bernie was great for this phase because I could just pretend that all of the boxed mac and cheese that we consumed was for her)."

"These days there aren't enough hard-boiled eggs and chicken caesar salad wraps in the world to keep up with my appetite," the TV chef adds.

Yeh says that filming the ninth season of her show Girl Meets Farm while pregnant was "awesome" since "now that the first trimester nausea has subsided, everything just tastes better."

"Cravings aside," she adds, "we're so excited to add a new little bean to the family! Bernie is already training to be a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she's doing great! She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we're still working on names."

Yeh teamed up with Organic Valley this month to provide parents much needed relief during back-to-school season. Organic Valley will select 100 parents from across the U.S. and delivering them a free meal kit featuring a new signature hotdish recipe created by Yeh herself.

Molly's Easy Cheesy Garden Hotdish uses simple, clean ingredients to help create a wholesome, nutritious meal for the entire family. Winners also get a supply of coupons for a one-month supply of Organic Valley products.

Announcing her pregnancy news on Instagram Friday, Yeh wrote, "well i was gonna post a sonogram pic but this babka cross section looked just as cool and is probably just as accurate?? which is me telling you that… we've got another human on the way!!! due february! 🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻 #babkaintheoven #iwantasalamisandwich (and p.s. baby bump is debuting this weekend on the season 9 #girlmeetsfarm premiere!!!!"