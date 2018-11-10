Molly Yeh has a bun in the oven!

The star of Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Nick Hagen, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

Yeh, who started her widely successful food blog My Name is Yeh in 2009, is 19 weeks pregnant and will reveal her baby bump on the season 2 premiere of her show on Sunday.

“I am so excited,” she tells PEOPLE. “I was made to make cute little lunches. I am so excited for that. I’m so excited to go to Disney World. I just really love kid stuff.”

Yeh, 29, had her first inkling that she was pregnant on a Sunday at her home in North Dakota where she lives with Hagen, a fifth-generation farmer, and films Girl Meets Farm.

“Normally on Sunday, I bake bread and I do stuff around the house to prepare for the week, but there was one Sunday where I couldn’t do anything but sit on my couch and watch TV,” she says. “That was the first time I suspected it and I was like, ‘Hmm.’ “

One week later, she took a home pregnancy test and revealed the happy news to Hagen. “He was just shocked,” says Yeh. “I don’t think he really saw it coming.”

Yeh and Hagen, who were married in December 2014, aren’t finding out the sex of their baby, so they have a list of both boy and girl names that they like but are keeping them a secret from their family and friends.

“We have a lot of fun, cool names from our ancestors, so we’re also starting there as some ideas and ways to form variations of those names,” she says. “It’s hard! Girl names, not so hard. Boy names are so hard! I feel like there are some of them that are great as adult names, but baby names … not so much.”

The cookbook author says she’s “been feeling great” and hasn’t had any pregnancy cravings that are too bizarre so far. “In the beginning, I was really craving matza and bagels — anything as a vehicle for cream cheese. This kid is going to be Jewish, I mean, if it wasn’t clear already,” she says with a laugh.

“But everything has evened out by now and I don’t feel like a crazy person having to have certain things in that certain moment or else I feel like I’m going to die,” Yeh adds. “That doesn’t happen anymore, thankfully.”

Girl Meets Farm season 2 premieres Sunday at 11 a.m. EST on Food Network.