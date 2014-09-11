Molly Sims Says Trying for Another Baby Is 'So Fun'

"I'm so fortunate to be able to work from home, and my life is wherever I am," the former model says.

Molly Sims never in a million years thought she would be spending hours of her day watching trucks on construction sites — until she had a little boy.

“I know it’s going to sound weird, but we will go and find dump trucks and bulldozers and big trucks,” Sims, 41, told PEOPLE of her and her 2-year-old son Brooks‘s favorite activity.

“When we were in the Hamptons, we would go sit on the jitney and watch the construction,” she said at the Eric Carle Collection launch event at Gymboree on Friday.

“It’s like, why in the world would I spend an hour of my life watching caterpillars and dump trucks? But you do it and it’s fun!”

And just like any other working mom, Sims has learned to figure out how to balance everything in her life.

“I’m so fortunate to be able to work from home, and my life is wherever I am,” the former model says. “When it’s me and him time, it’s me and him time and I love that.”

But Sims may soon be spending time with another baby, too. She and her husband, Scott Stuber, are ready to expand their family. “We’re starting to try for another one and it’s just so fun … you become a kid again,” she shares. “Imagine having a baby and just to see everything through their eyes.”

