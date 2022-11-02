Molly Sims' Son Pays Homage to Late Queen Elizabeth II with His Halloween Costume — See the Photos

Molly Sims' oldest child — 10-year-old son Brooks — came up with his Halloween costume all on his own, the model says

Published on November 2, 2022 05:12 PM
Molly Sims Son Transforms Into Queen Elizabeth II in Epic Halloween Costume
Photo: Molly Sims/Instagram

Molly Sims' three kids proudly showed off their costumes this Halloween.

The model's family got in the Halloween spirit, with her kids first appearing in their individual costumes for their day at school.

In her Instagram Story Tuesday, Sims showed 7-year-old daughter Scarlett May dressed as a bunch of grapes, while little brother Grey Douglas, 5, was shrouded in a bush costume. Sims' oldest child, 10-year-old son Brooks Alan, paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth in a classic pink two-piece suit.

"And in case you didn't recognize him …that is Brooks. He thought of this costume all on his own," the proud mom explained in her Instagram Story.

She then shared a close up, adding, "I can not stop laughing. It's TOO GOOD."

Sims went on to explain that Brooks recruited two of his friends to dress as his royal guards for the school costume contest, which the trio ended up winning.

Molly Sims Son Transforms Into <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II in Epic Halloween Costume
Molly Sims/Instagram

Later, she shared another family photo. This time, the family of five dressed up together as the Addams family.

"The Stuber's got a new name ... the Addams family," she captioned the sweet shot, which showed her and husband Scott Stuber standing on their doorstep with their three kids, all in costume.

The mom of three is often discussing how her little girl keeps her on her toes. Last fall, Sims told PEOPLE that Scarlett likes playing dress up and doing Mom's hair, often producing eccentric looks.

"It's not great," Sims joked of her daughter's style choices. "Rachel Zoe used to have this thing where she had the saying of, 'Always take one thing off before you leave the house.' Scarlett would have to take off 10 things! We take the trends to another level."

"We use a scrunchie, a headband, we use the butterfly clips. We have three best-friends-forever necklaces. We take it up a notch," she said with a laugh. "But I feel we'll get better with time."

