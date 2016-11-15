Molly Sims talks to PEOPLE about how her oldest child is prepping for his little brother's arrival

Molly Sims' Son Brooks Is Making a Christmas List for His Baby Brother on the Way: He Knows 'What He Needs'

If there’s anyone who’s a shoo-in for Santa’s “nice” list this holiday season, it’s Molly Sims‘s son, Brooks Alan.

The oldest of the Stuber brood, 4, has yet to meet his baby brother, but that hasn’t stopped him from making sure his new sibling doesn’t miss out on receiving holiday gifts — even if his arrival won’t happen until after Christmas.

“[Brooks] has a whole thing for him and what he needs and what he wants,” the expectant model and actress, 43, told reporters at the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, California, on Saturday night.

“He just asks me, ‘Is there any way you can just have him come out for just a little while? Then we’ll put him right back in.’ He has no clue,” she says with a giggle.

While Sims is “feeling better,” she admits that her third pregnancy hasn’t all been a charm.

“I had a bad first five months and now I’m not throwing up,” says the soon-to-be mom of three, who also shares 19-month-old daughter Scarlett May with husband Scott Stuber.

The sickness may be over but there is still an important task at hand: choosing the new baby’s name. While she and Stuber, 47, have their list down to a few monikers to choose from, the model and actress knows for sure what her new son’s name will not be.

“MacGyver not being one of them,” she says. “[Scott] said that in front of someone. I was like, ‘We aren’t naming our child MacGyver.’ ”