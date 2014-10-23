Molly Sims Says She Would 'Love' to Have a Daughter

"I'd love to have girls. I dream of pigtails and tank tops, but we'll see," she says.

It isn’t always easy finding the perfect fit when dressing for two.

Although Molly Sims announced her second pregnancy in September, the reality of her growing belly only recently set in.

“This week was the week that you know you’re pregnant because you can hardly fit into regular clothes — the belly busters are just not quite working,” Sims joked with reporters at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills Monday night.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking. Every time you think, ‘Oh God,’ ” says Sims about dressing her burgeoning bump. “I tried on this skirt this afternoon [and] I couldn’t get it on. I’m like, there’s no way I just had a fitting again.”

Luckily for Sims, it was a quick fashion fix. “For some reason, I had it on wrong … Thank God,” she says of her black Lela Rose skirt.

But the biggest pregnancy surprise for Sims — who is already mom to 2-year-old son Brooks Alan — is how sick she’s been.

“Morning sickness is an all-day sickness — from morning until night,” explains Sims, who adds this is a very different experience from her first pregnancy. “Normally it was around 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til like 7.”

One thing that has stayed consistent throughout both pregnancies: her craving for a specific healthy snack.

“I’ve started the apple craze again,” says Sims. “I ate six apples at the end of my [son’s] pregnancy every day and I had two yesterday. It’s coming back.”

She adds, “Now [that] the food aversion is slowly going away … Mama wants sugar. I had a double hot chocolate last night [and] marshmallows, and I reheated it two times.”

But, to balance out her sweet tooth, Sims credits her amazing body to Pilates and pre-natal yoga. Plus, the 41-year-old — who opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about her thyroid condition — says her medication “has really helped” as well.

Although, Sims and her husband, producer Scott Stuber, have yet to find out the sex of their baby, she can’t wait for the big reveal. “I feel like I bond. I can be like, ‘Oh, baby boy’ or ‘Oh, baby girl,’ ” she explains.

As for whether this mommy-to-be is hoping for a boy or girl?

“I’m a boy mama, so I don’t know,” says Sims. “I’d love to have girls. I dream of pigtails and tank tops, but we’ll see.”

— Mariah Haas