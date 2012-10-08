Molly Sims: Life After Baby Is the Hard Part

"You have to think about a baby first, and you have to get off all of that fat and baby weight - and that's a whole thing on its own. It's literally the hardest thing I've ever done."

Her pregnancy might have had its fair share of ups and downs, but for Molly Sims nothing compares to (or prepares you for!) life as a new mom.

“Everyone talks about the pregnancy — and don’t get me wrong, it sucks, it’s hard, you get huge — but let me tell you something, no one talks about after. That’s the hard part,” the former model told reporters at Tracy Anderson‘s The Pregnancy Project DVD launch in New York City on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You have to think about a baby first, and you have to get off all of that fat and weight — and that’s a whole thing on its own. It’s literally the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

In an effort to regain her body after baby, Sims, 39, turned to fitness trainer Tracy Anderson while she was still expecting, the same program she used to shed the pounds for her 2011 nuptials to husband Scott Stuber.

“We always focus so much on weight loss after, but you actually want to focus on being healthy during,” she says. “Even when you’re nauseous and even when you want to throw up and you weigh 50 lbs. from when you started, each month tells you what you need to work on.”

To balance out all her fitness fight, Sims is soaking up as much time with her 3-month-old son Brooks Alan as she can — including partaking in early morning games of peek-a-boo.

“Today he was trying to focus [his eyes] and then he realized it was me,” she shares. “My baby was born with a tooth, so he had this big smile with this gap and tooth, and then he turned back into the crib like he was playing peek-a-boo. He would smile and then tuck back in and come back up.”

But one of his recent most memorable milestones? His first stroll through New York City!

“We live most of the time in L.A. so he’s only used to the L.A. sidewalks and not bumpy sidewalks,” Sims explains. “So he was [gripping the stroller] like, ‘I’m not sure what’s going on!’ And his eyes were huge.”