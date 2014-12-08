"I'm six months so I'm in the honeymoon [phase], which is slowly going to end soon," she told PEOPLE.

Molly Sims Not Looking Forward to 'Dark Days' of Pregnancy

Molly Sims has a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks besides the holidays.

The actress, model, and author — already mom to son Brooks Alan, 2 1/2 — will be learning the sex of her second baby.

“We’re going to find out soon, like in two weeks, three weeks. We’re excited,” she told PEOPLE at Old Navy + Novogratz This Is Family event at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood.

Although Sims, 41, has a lot to be excited about, she knows that she has difficult pregnancy days waiting for her just around the corner.

“I’m feeling good. I’m six months so I’m in the honeymoon [phase], which is slowly going to end soon,” she shares. “I call it the dark days.”

Even though Sims knows what to expect, her two pregnancies could not be more different. “It’s like night and day. It goes by faster the second time,” she says of expecting her second child with husband Scott Stuber.

“I’m less tired this time around, which is odd because I was so tired with him. I have heartburn [again] so that’s [the same].”

Another pregnancy side effect? Her insatiable sweet tooth. “I have massive sugar cravings,” she confesses, adding she and Brooks have been on a baking binge recently.

“Oh my God, we baked banana bread this morning! We did Christmas cookies yesterday. The day before we did cupcakes.”

To balance out all the delicious desserts, Sims is doing pilates and trying to maintain a healthy approach to her diet.

“[I’m] just trying to eat really whole, really natural, really organic and just eat lots of it,” she says.

When Sims and Brooks aren’t busy baking in the kitchen, he’s reaching the typical 2 year-old milestones. “Tantrums,” she admits.

But with the bad comes the good. “He’s talking a lot more and getting full sentences,” the proud mama shares.

