"I wanted to make sure that the print had the perfect balance of feminine and masculine so all three of my kiddos could rock it!" Molly Sims tells PEOPLE

Molly Sims Launches New Collection with Children's Swimwear Line Minnow — Inspired by Her Kids!

When Molly Sims brainstormed for her latest fashion collaboration, she didn’t have to look much further than her own kids.

The actress, model and Everyday Chic author chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about the launch of her new capsule collection with children’s swimwear line Minnow, crediting sons Grey Douglas, 15 months, and Brooks Alan, 5½, plus daughter Scarlett May, 3, for her inspiration.

“My kids definitely inspired this collection,” she says, adding of the suits’ gender-neutral floral design, “I wanted to make sure that the print had the perfect balance of feminine and masculine so all three of my kiddos could rock it! I chose French blue because it’s my all-time favorite color.”

“When Morgan Smith from Minnow came to me asking if I would create a capsule collection with them I was ecstatic!” adds the 44-year-old star.

“I’ve always talked about doing a capsule collection of some sort and I felt like this was the best way to do it,” Sims tells PEOPLE. “I have so much joy when I dress up my kids in swimwear, especially Minnow’s. Not only are their suits chic, but they fit perfectly!”

Sims introduced her collaboration with the boutique children’s swim label at an intimate Mother’s Day event on April 17, held at the Surfrider Hotel in Malibu, California.

The launch (held just in time for summer!) was attended by 15 guests, including fellow celebrity moms Lauren Conrad, Ali Larter and Chriselle Lim.

Sims (who shares her three kids with husband Scott Stuber) tells PEOPLE she “would 100 percent love to” design her own children’s collection in the future.