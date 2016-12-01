"There’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, this was an accident,' " Molly Sims tells Momtastic about plans for husband Scott Stuber's vasectomy after baby No. 3

Molly Sims Says This Will Be Her Last Baby: 'My Husband Is Getting a Vasectomy But He Doesn't Know it Yet'

Molly Sims is cutting her husband Scott Stuber off after baby number three — literally.

“My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet,” the expectant model and actress, 43, jokes to Momtastic about her family plans after her second son is born. “He’s fighting me on it.”

Adds Sims, who is already mom to daughter Scarlett May, 20 months, and son Brooks Alan, 4, with Stuber, “There’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, this was an accident.’ No. It’s happening.”

Brooks, Sims notes, had a bit of older brother intuition when it came to knowing she was pregnant.

“I was outside at the end of the summer and Brooks was standing on a step hugging me,” she recalls. “His head was on my belly and he was like, ‘Mama, is there a baby in your belly?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe … ‘ And he was like, ‘I told you I wanted one! I’m so happy!’ ”

But her oldest child’s penchant toward his soon-to-arrive sibling didn’t stop there.

“He told us it was a boy way before we found out it was a boy,” Sims says. “I think it was his secret wanting.”

Sims has been open about her experiences with IVF, which she underwent after freezing her eggs but ended up getting pregnant naturally with all three of her children. And when asked if she’d do IVF again if she could go back and change anything, she says she isn’t sure — but that at the time, it was something she needed to do “mentally.”

“I was worried. The ticking of the clock is a very real thing,” she admits. “I was like, ‘Do I do it now so I get the best eggs, even though I might use my frozen eggs first?’ I had too many choices, in a weird way.”

She continues, “But I do believe in freezing your eggs if you’re single or you’re not sure about having a baby or you’re not in a place where you want to have a child. It’s like an insurance policy.”

Sims is candid about the pressure she (and all women) face about having to “bounce back” physically after having children — as well as the negative effects of hearing that it’s something easy to do.

“I want to get back into a bikini and I’m going to get there,” she says. “It’s really hard work. I’m not going to lie about it. I know a lot of girls that do pretend like they bounce back without having to do any work, and it’s just not true. It’s so unfair for women and girls out there to hear that.”

The soon-to-be mom of three admits she has mixed feelings about having such a full house, as well as the potential limitations of her body.

“I’m excited but I’m also nervous. I worry about Scarlett more than Brooks because she is used to getting all the attention as the baby in the family,” she shares. “At the same time, I can only do the best I can do. I’m giving them a present — another sibling that they’ll have for life. But it’s definitely nerve-racking. It’s nerve-racking to be older and delivering, too.”

But Sims’ nerves pale in comparison to how she feels now that her family will be complete.

“It is probably the best feeling in the world. I can deeply and truly say, ‘I am done,’ ” she says. “The wondering can drive you freaking nuts. There’s the clock ticking. There’s the, ‘Oh God, I’ve got to do this again,’ the financial considerations and so on.”