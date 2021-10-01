Molly Sims Jokes 6-Year-Old Daughter's Current Style Is 'Not Great': 'We'll Get Better with Time!'

"She reminds me of me," Molly Sims tells PEOPLE of daughter Scarlett loving Claire's stores as much as she did (and still does!)

Molly Sims is letting her daughter express herself through fashion — even if that sometimes means overboard on accessories.

The model/actress shares three kids with husband-of-10-years Scott Stuber: sons Brooks Alan, 9, and Grey Douglas, 4½, plus daughter Scarlett May, 6. Sims tells PEOPLE that Scarlett likes playing dress up and doing Mom's hair, often producing eccentric looks.

"It's not great," Sims, 48, jokes of her daughter's current style choices. "Rachel Zoe used to have this thing where she had the saying of, 'Always take one thing off before you leave the house.' Scarlett would have to take off 10 things! We take the trends to another level. We use a scrunchie, a headband, we use the butterfly clips. We have three best-friends-forever necklaces."

"We take it up a notch," she says with a laugh. "But I feel we'll get better with time."

With Claire's newly launched subscription service program Cdrop, a curated box of goodies arrives at their doorstep, providing plenty of dress-up fun and everyday fashion for the mother-daughter pair.

"She loves when I wear her scrunchies, and she loves doing my hair in her butterfly clips. I did that with my mom, so I love carrying on that tradition," says Sims. "And I love that it's still the same Claire's that I grew up with. It's just more modern now. She reminds me of me, and just the excitement over when I put the fake earrings on her — she was obsessed. I couldn't get her out of the bathroom."

"I'm going to kill Claire's, honestly: Every day she's like, 'Can we go to Claire's and get my ears pierced?' " the mom of three shares. "I'm like, 'You've got two more years!' But what's good is they have the stick-on ones too, which are honestly cute."

As her daughter's fashion sense develops and changes over time, Sims wants to ensure that she and all of her kids have healthy awarenesses of body image.

"We will never talk about the word 'skinny.' We'll never use the word 'diet.' We'll never use words in our vocabulary like that," she explains. "They will not have social media until a certain age. I will keep them in this bubble as long as possible, but I will talk to them."

"I was always a very inclusive kid. I didn't grow up on a diet. My mom talked about being healthy, she didn't talk about being skinny. And that's one thing — there's a million other things I will take from her — but talking about being healthy, because it's really important just to talk. There's this comparison that they all start to do on social media. That isn't real."

She adds of social media, "It's filtered. So really making them aware of that, what is real and what is not, I think that's the first part. And also not trying to keep up with other girls. It's really hard to not try to compare them, but it all goes down to talking to them and being really honest. And it's hard; girls can be really mean."

For now, though, she's going to continue being the "cool mom" when it comes time for a shopping excursion to Claire's.