The mom-to-be shares her thoughts on her maternity style and her baby picks for her GILT Baby & Kids sale.

Molly Sims Is Loyal to Heels (But Now Loves Flats!)

Now in her third trimester of pregnancy, Molly Sims has mastered her go-to maternity style.

Her number one staple: Easy-to-wear clothing in soft fabrics.

“Scratchy fabrics make me want to crawl out of my skin,” Sims, 38, tells GILT’s Little Inspiration blog.

Although she’s determined to keep it comfortable, the mom-to-be has also tried to avoid compromising her signature feminine look with “long flowy skirts.”

But one thing she isn’t willing to completely abandon? “I will never forget my heels, but I have to admit… my flats are much more comfortable,” she says. “Loving Rachel Pally, but will never give up my Isabel Marant’s.”



Due with a baby boy in June, theactress is hoping for “a healthy baby,” but can’t deny she has already started stocking his closet with adorable outfits.

“How come things look so much cuter when it comes in a teeny weenie size?” jokes Sims, who will be revealing some of her favorite baby items through a Gilt Kids sale starting April 9 at 12PM ET.

“Loving everything by Aden + Anais, especially the swaddle clothes.”

While Sims is taking time to prepare for her son’s arrival, she hasn’t forgotten about her full plate of work commitments either. And, despite becoming a mother, the model isn’t willing to choose between her career and her growing family.

“I can’t wait to be a mom and document my journey, but I’m not going to shift completely to all things mommy,” she explains.

“I believe we are all multifaceted people and I have so many passions and interests that I enjoy sharing on my website.”