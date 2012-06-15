Molly Sims's Belly-Soothing Miracle Balm

Among her top fashion and beauty picks is Belly Butter by Indie Lee ($18), a soothing, all-natural remedy for growing baby bumps.

Call it mother’s skintuition. A very pregnant Molly Sims has shared one of her mommy-to-be must-haves on OpenSky. Among her top fashion and beauty picks is Belly Butter by Indie Lee ($18), a soothing, all-natural remedy for growing baby bumps.

“This belly balm has been a pregnancy life-saver for me. Not only does the balm soothe and calm my tight, itchy skin, it actually helps ward off those dreaded stretch marks,” says Sims, who is among the style influencers sharing their favorite products on the site.

Made with avocado oil, lavender, bees wax and vitamin E, its clean scent and light feel will keep a blossoming belly happy.



Other skin pick-me-ups in the Indie Lee line include a carrot French clay cleansing bar ($6), plant-derived shampoo ($22), and exfoliating hand scrub ($28). How fresh!