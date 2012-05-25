Molly Sims: I Didn't Splurge on My Maternity Style

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I also didn't want to spend too much on maternity clothes, so I bought just six skirts and six dresses," she says. "And I splurged on a pair of silk pajamas."

She may be splurging on her baby boy‘s bohemian nursery, but Molly Sims is keeping it simple when it comes to her maternity wardrobe.

Expecting a son next month — her and husband Scott Stuber‘s first child — the mom-to-be has managed to only buy the basics to accommodate her burgeoning bump.

“One thing I’ve learned is that while you’re pregnant, if you wear tight-fitting clothes, you look thinner.”



Initially “picky” with her purchases — “everything felt really itchy” — Sims admits her biggest indulgence was for the bedroom.

Sims was once equally as determined to establish a birth plan for the big day. However, after receiving a bit of advice from her doctor, the expectant model/actress is hoping to take the entire experience in stride.

“[I have a birth plan], but I know it depends on the situation. My OB-GYN is Michelle Hakakha, who co-wrote Expecting 411. She’s really knowledgeable and doesn’t make you feel guilty about anything,” Sims explains.

“She tells me, ‘You’re not going to get a medal for any of this, so don’t hold on too tight to any plan or you could be disappointed.’ I have a doula, Lori Bregman, creator of Rooted for Life, to help during and after the birth, and I start interviewing pediatricians this month.”

Reiterating her stance on being a parent first, friend second, Sims plans to channel her own upbringing when it comes to raising her son.

“I’m going to be very hands-on. I know I’ll be really protective; even now I cover up my belly when I watch Law & Order so he can’t hear it,” she shares.

“My mom is my best friend now, but she wasn’t when I was growing up. It’s important for your child to look up to you and they need discipline. My parents were fun-loving, but expected a lot. I hope I will be like that.”