Molly Sims: I Didn't Splurge on My Maternity Style
"I also didn't want to spend too much on maternity clothes, so I bought just six skirts and six dresses," she says. "And I splurged on a pair of silk pajamas."
She may be splurging on her baby boy‘s bohemian nursery, but Molly Sims is keeping it simple when it comes to her maternity wardrobe.
Expecting a son next month — her and husband Scott Stuber‘s first child — the mom-to-be has managed to only buy the basics to accommodate her burgeoning bump.
“I have an A Pea in the Pod stretchy camisole I love and I have been living in my Splendid hot pink tie-dye skirt,” Sims, 39, tells Fit Pregnancy in their June/July issue.
“One thing I’ve learned is that while you’re pregnant, if you wear tight-fitting clothes, you look thinner.”
Initially “picky” with her purchases — “everything felt really itchy” — Sims admits her biggest indulgence was for the bedroom.
Sims was once equally as determined to establish a birth plan for the big day. However, after receiving a bit of advice from her doctor, the expectant model/actress is hoping to take the entire experience in stride.
“[I have a birth plan], but I know it depends on the situation. My OB-GYN is Michelle Hakakha, who co-wrote Expecting 411. She’s really knowledgeable and doesn’t make you feel guilty about anything,” Sims explains.
“She tells me, ‘You’re not going to get a medal for any of this, so don’t hold on too tight to any plan or you could be disappointed.’ I have a doula, Lori Bregman, creator of Rooted for Life, to help during and after the birth, and I start interviewing pediatricians this month.”
Reiterating her stance on being a parent first, friend second, Sims plans to channel her own upbringing when it comes to raising her son.
“I’m going to be very hands-on. I know I’ll be really protective; even now I cover up my belly when I watch Law & Order so he can’t hear it,” she shares.
“My mom is my best friend now, but she wasn’t when I was growing up. It’s important for your child to look up to you and they need discipline. My parents were fun-loving, but expected a lot. I hope I will be like that.”
–– Anya Leon