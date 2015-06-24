Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In the video, Sims is seen practicing everyday yoga moves, all while connecting with her newest bundle of joy

Namaste!

Molly Sims, 42, and daughter Scarlett May, 3 months, are sharing some precious mommy-daughter time in a new Baby & Me Yoga instructional video with natural baby care brand Tom’s of Maine.

The supermodel, who welcomed Scarlett last March with husband Scott Stuber, 46, is also mom to Brooks Alan, 3. And while having two children under the age of four can be exhausting, Sims seems to have a secret weapon: She gives birth to zen babies!

“I don’t know why, but I make calm babies. She’s probably cried six times in her whole life,” the proud new mom recently told PEOPLE of her daughter.

With the release of her new book The Everyday Supermodel, Sims is offering advice for new moms on how to stay active and fit. But despite her busy schedule, the mom of two couldn’t be happier with her family of four.

“I think there’s a content you’ve never felt in your entire life,” Sims told PEOPLE at the 2015 Communities in Schools of Los Angeles Annual Gala in May. “There’s a magic, there’s just a gratefulness that you can’t explain.”

