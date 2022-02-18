Molly Sims' Daughter, 6, Hilariously Takes Her Phone, Asks Teacher to Wear a Belly Shirt to School

"The audacity," Molly Sims writes after sharing a screenshot of the text messages her daughter Scarlett sent from her phone

Molly Sims definitely has her hands full with her daughter at home.

On Friday, the model and actress posted on Instagram explaining that her 6-year-old daughter Scarlett May stole her phone while she was in the shower.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sims — who is also mom to sons Brooks Alan, 9, and Grey Douglas, 4½, with husband Scott Stuber — shared a screenshot after Scarlett sent a text message to her first grade teacher in hopes of wearing a belly shirt to school.

"This is what happens when my 6 year old takes my phone while I'm in the shower & texts her 1st grade teacher (as me) asking if 'Scarlett could wear a belly shirt.' I mean… THE AUDACITY 🤦🏼‍♀️" Sims, 48, captioned the post. "Well at least her spelling is getting better 😜"

"I literally cannot believe it 😂😂😂," she added on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Molly Sims Credit: Molly Sims/Instagram

The mom of three is often discussing how her little girl keeps her on her toes. Back in October, Sims told PEOPLE that Scarlett likes playing dress up and doing Mom's hair, often producing eccentric looks.

"It's not great," Sims joked of her daughter's style choices. "Rachel Zoe used to have this thing where she had the saying of, 'Always take one thing off before you leave the house.' Scarlett would have to take off 10 things! We take the trends to another level. We use a scrunchie, a headband, we use the butterfly clips. We have three best-friends-forever necklaces."

"We take it up a notch," she said with a laugh. "But I feel we'll get better with time."

Molly sims Credit: Molly sims/ instagram

As her daughter's fashion sense develops and changes over time, Sims wants to ensure that she and all of her kids have a healthy awareness of body image.

"We will never talk about the word 'skinny.' We'll never use the word 'diet.' We'll never use words in our vocabulary like that," she explained to PEOPLE at the time. "They will not have social media until a certain age. I will keep them in this bubble as long as possible, but I will talk to them."