Molly Sims Swaps Clothes with Daughter Scarlett, 5, for Viral 'Flip the Switch' Challenge

Image zoom Molly Sims (L) and daughter Scarlett Molly Sims/Instagram

Molly Sims and her daughter are one adorable TikTok team!

The model and actress, 46, recently got into the spirit of the viral “Flip the Switch” social media trend alongside her 5-year-old Scarlett May, sharing a cute video on Thursday of the pair expertly nailing the challenge.

At the beginning of the clip, which Sims cross-posted to Instagram, the mother of three wears a sequined silver gown as Scarlett (dressed in a cute pink printed top with a ruffled bottom hemline and a hot pink tulle skirt) makes funny faces in the mirror to the tune of Drake‘s song “Nonstop.”

After the lyric “I just flipped the switch” plays, the scene jumps to the two hilariously wearing each others’ ensembles. Scarlett looks ready for a red carpet event in the sparkly dress draped across her, while Sims busts a move wearing her daughter’s too-cute outfit and leans in to give Scarlett two kisses on the cheek as the latter records.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: “What’s a TikTok?” Kourtney Kardashian, Laura Dern and More Celebs Who Learned How to TikTok from Their Kids

Sims is the latest celeb parent to join in on the TikTok craze. Stars like Courteney Cox, Busy Philipps, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham and more have shared clips with their youngsters.

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined their kids for an impressively coordinated dance video posted to the singer’s TikTok account, where the group of six lined up to individually take the spotlight one by one.

Once the song began (“Something New” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign), Rodriguez, 44, kicked off the front of the line, performing two elbow jab moves, a shimmy and a clap before moving out of the way and letting his daughters, Natasha Alexander, 15, and Ella Alexander, 11, shake it out.

Next came Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David, giving it their all, while their superstar mama, 50, brought up the rhythmic rear.

RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Family! See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s New Dance Video Alongside Their Kids

Meanwhile, Sims, husband Scott Stuber and their sons Grey Douglas, 3, and Brooks Alan, 7½, celebrated Scarlett’s birthday at home Wednesday while social distancing due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Happy birthday to my sweet and sassy FIVE year old 😭,” she captioned a video montage featuring photos of her middle child over the years. “As I sit back and think about the past five years … laughter, play-fullness and pure magic come to mind. Scarlett May, you light up every room with those bright blue eyes, scrunched up nose and cheeky smile. 💫✨💖 Your imagination is incomparable and so is your drive to continue to learn.”

“You know to play dress up with the girls and kick, wrestle and play with the boys. There’s nothing you won’t push back your sleeves for and get down and dirty,” Sims continued. “This may not be the mermaid birthday we planned, but I promise we’re going to have one fun birthday that you’re never going to forget.”

And have fun they did, with both Sims and Scarlett donning their best mermaid attire by the pool. “Watch out Ariel— we have a new mermaid in town 🐚,” the proud mother captioned a pair of images featuring her little girl decked out in green fin skirt and a fuchsia “shell” bikini top. “Even in the midst of chaos, these are the days that make life so precious and meaningful. Scar’s big smiles all day warmed my heart 💗.”