"A sense of humor has really helped me," Molly Sims tells PEOPLE of parenting three kids while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic

Molly Sims' 5-Year-Old Did Her Makeup Before a Zoom Meeting: 'I Looked Like I Had Lost My Mind!'

As far as video calls go, a recent one of Molly Sims' was one for the books.

"I had a Zoom meeting and I forgot that [5-year-old daughter Scarlett May] had done my makeup," the actress and lifestyle maven, 46, tells PEOPLE for this week's issue, out Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had orange lipstick, blue eye shadow and sparkles everywhere. I looked like I had lost my mind!" she jokes.

But in fact, Sims — who's also mom to sons Grey Douglas, 3, and Brooks Alan, 8 next month, with her producer husband Scott Stuber — has managed to stay (somewhat) sane while isolating at home with her family in L.A.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Molly Sims and daughter Scarlett Molly Sims/Instagram

"It feels like Groundhog Day," admits Sims, whose new movie The Wrong Missy is streaming on Netflix now.

"Every day is the same. And I can be a little bit OCD and very structured. But you have to let go. We have donuts for dinner, we eat under the table, I give the kids candy at 11 a.m. So not what I would have done [before]!" she adds.

Still, Sims — who also executive produces House Goals with The Home Edit, launching on Netflix this summer — says she's also trying to enjoy the unexpected blessings of staying home.

RELATED VIDEO: Molly Sims Reveals How Her Daughter's Tendencies Are "Payback" for Her Childhood

"I got out a tent the other night and we camped out in our backyard and made s'mores. I turned cricket noises on the iPhone and we sat around and read books," she tells PEOPLE.

Sims adds, "Those are the little things we didn't necessarily take the time to do before. You have to grab those small moments when you can."

For more from Molly Sims, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.