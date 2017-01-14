The model and actress, 43, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her two eldest children had finally met their new brother, Grey Douglas, in two adorable photos

Molly Sims Shares Adorable Photos of Her Children's First Visit with Their New Baby Brother

Molly Sims may be done having babies, but she can’t deny how adorable they can be.

The model and actress, 43, welcomed her third child with husband Scott Stuber on Tuesday, and the couple’s two other children, Scarlett May, 21 months, and Brooks Alan, 4½, had their first visit, she revealed Friday on Instagram.

The newest addition to their family, Grey Douglas Stuber, was held and fed by his two older siblings.

“My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit,” Sims captioned the photo of her daughter learning to feed Grey.

Sims posted another photo featuring big brother Brooks holding the baby.

“Brooksie told me “I got this” Sooo Proud of his new baby Grey “Jack and the Beanstalk Batman” #finallyhere #firstvisit,” she captioned the photo.

Sims confirmed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in August, sharing a photo of her holding her baby bump with one hand and a huge 3-shaped balloon in the other.

“It’s a Hail Mary!” she joked at the time. “I’m so happy — we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled.”

In November, with the help of her little ones, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that she was having a boy.

“When they first told my husband we were having a boy, I swear he almost started crying,” Sims said in a video, where she, Scarlett and Brooks open a box to reveal blue balloons. “He was so happy.”

And this baby, Sims says, will be the couple’s last.