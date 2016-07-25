"You tell her no, and she does it anyway," said Sims of "Spicy" daughter Scarlett at the Children’s Museum of the East End Family Fair

Move over, Spice Girls — according to Molly Sims, her two adorable children are as Spicy and Sporty as it gets.

Sims and her husband Scott Stuber had their two children — Scarlett May, 16 months, and Brooks Alan, 4 — in tow at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Fair on Saturday in Bridgehampton, New York.

“She’s walking, she’s talking,” Sims, 43, said of Scarlett. “Her new name is ‘Spicy’ because she’s starting to get a personality.”

According to the doting mom, Scarlett now says, “Mama, Dada, ball, dog.”

So where does the spice come in?

“You tell her no, and she does it anyway,” says the model and actress. “You’ll say, ‘Na, na, na, na, no.’ And she says, ‘Na, na, na, na no,’ with the waving of the finger.”

Brooks, meanwhile, was mugging for the camera like a pro.

“He’s so cute,” says Sims of her young son. “He just turned 4. He had a Lego party for his birthday, and he’s in camp out here.

“Like Dad, he likes sports,” continues Sims when asked about Brooks’ big passion. “He loves tennis, soccer, basketball. My husband was a baseball player and they were out there playing baseball this morning even in the heat.”