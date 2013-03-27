Mini Must-Have: Brooks Stuber's Cozy Outfit
And while the model mama looked cool and casual in an all-black outfit and aviator shades, it was her 9-month-old that had us feeling all warm and cozy.
Bauer-Griffin
Brooks Stuber is hanging in the comfort zone!
On Feb. 17, Molly Sims kept her precious cargo — her baby boy — front and center while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport.
And while the model mama looked cool and casual in an all-black outfit and aviator shades, it was her 9-month-old that left us feeling all warm and cozy.
After a little sleuthing, we discovered the little one’s loungewear is the Classic Hoodie Jacket ($35) and matching Classic Sweat Pant ($33) from PaigeLauren Baby.
Available in six chic colors, the super soft tops and bottoms are perfect for everything from traveling to a fun day at the playground.
Our only problem? We’re a little jealous their comfy pieces don’t come in our size.
— Anya Leon