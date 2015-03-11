Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Molly Sims Jokes: We 'Might Be Bribing' Our Son to Potty Train

Vivien Killilea/Getty

While she waits for her baby girl‘s big arrival, supermodel Molly Sims is trying to help her 2½-year-old son Brooks Alan reach a major milestone: potty training.

“I wouldn’t say [it’s] going well, it’s just going. We’re working on it,” she told PEOPLE at a motherhood event in Beverly Hills on Saturday. “He’s a big boy. He’s doing really well. He’s very proud of himself.”

But Sims admits that she isn’t above using a sweet treat as a learning technique. “We slightly might be bribing him with M&Ms,” she jokes.

Sims, 41 — who is due to give birth at any moment to her daughter with husband Scott Stuber — was on hand to celebrate Dr. Michele Hakakha‘s book Expecting 411: Clear Answers & Smart Advice for Your Pregnancy.

“It’s like girlfriend talk which I love. But it’s serious, so in terms of, can you wax? Can you have sex? Can you drink green juices that are not pasteurized?” she says of the book.

Sims credits Dr. Hakakha with keeping her spirits high while trying to conceive her second child. “She just gave me confidence and she gave me faith and she gave me belief,” the mom-to-be shares.

As for names for their baby girl, Sims and Stuber have some contenders. “We have five names and [Scott] goes back to one, so we’ll see,” The Everyday Supermodel author teases.

While they haven’t finalized a choice, Sims knows what the name won’t be. “My husband just randomly texted me, ‘Do you like Taylor?’ I’m like, ‘Taylor? Where’d you get Taylor from? No!’ ”

Brooks also had a name suggestion. The supermodel’s son wanted to give his new sister a “super” name. “He wanted to call her Superman. I’m like, ‘I’m not sure that’s gonna happen,’ ” she says with a laugh.

— Abby Stern