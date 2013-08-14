Molly Sims Loves Summer Beach Dates with Brooks

"He loves spending the day outside and going to Coldwater Canyon Park. He's an outside boy, so lots of sunscreen, and we're getting really good at wearing a hat."

Image zoom

Leslie Rockitter Photography

Life’s a beach for Molly Sims and her son Brooks Alan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model-actress tells PEOPLE she loves taking her little one to the ocean and “setting up our little sandbox with our fork and spoon and shovel and all of the things that come with summer. And I love going to get ice cream with Brooks. His favorite is chocolate.”

But when they can’t make it to the waves, they still manage to stay cool in the pool.

“He has a little chug tug boat,” Sims — who is the guest editor of FashionSpot.com for the month of August — recently told PEOPLE while doing a promotional appearance at the Sleep Number store in Cerritos, Calif.



“He loves spending the day outside and going to Coldwater Canyon Park. He’s an outside boy, so lots of sunscreen, and we’re getting really good at wearing a hat.”

Brooks, who turned one less than a month before Sims turned 40 in June, had a joint birthday party with his mom in their backyard.

“We had a big smash cake for him and a red velvet cake,” the upcoming Carrie Diaries guest-star said. “We had tons of things to play with — a little area with tons of balls, a bubble man, a face painter. We even had little cookies made with our baby faces. It was one to remember.”

When Sims isn’t in the company of little Brooks, she finds comfort in the presence of the other man in her life.

“I love having my husband next to me,” she says of Scott Stuber, whom she married in September 2011. “We love our Sleep Number bed which we got when I was about six months pregnant because I was having trouble sleeping. It’s always nice to know that he’s home. It makes me feel comfortable and happy to know he’s there.”